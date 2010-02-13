New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Bensoni

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The collection was as if a granddaughter raided the closet of her Upper East Side Grandma and re-cut her entire wardrobe into more youthful silhouettes and then mixed and matched everything together.
Favorite Look: A lilac ruffle front 3/4 length coat over a black and white skirt with a floral top.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Blair Waldorf and her mismatched classmates at Constance.
Spotted at the Show: Editors and Asian press — it was a rotating show presentation.
Soundtrack Highlights: Childlike vocals spelling out “LOVE” with an Ace of Base exit.
Final Grade: B
Images: style.com
