New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Bensoni

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The collection was as if a granddaughter raided the closet of her Upper East Side Grandma and re-cut her entire wardrobe into more youthful silhouettes and then mixed and matched everything together.

Favorite Look: A lilac ruffle front 3/4 length coat over a black and white skirt with a floral top.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Blair Waldorf and her mismatched classmates at Constance.

Spotted at the Show: Editors and Asian press — it was a rotating show presentation.

Soundtrack Highlights: Childlike vocals spelling out “LOVE” with an Ace of Base exit.

Final Grade: B







Images: style.com

