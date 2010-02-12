New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: BCBG Max Azria

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Relaxed, silk dresses in a myriadof different shapes and colors. Very wearable!
Favorite Look: The grey and blue dress with the knotted front.
Who is Wearing the Collection? A modern woman who wants to look great, but still be comfortable.
Spotted at the Show: Maggie Rizer and Leigh Lezark.
Soundtrack Highlights: Space-agey sounds over moody soft singing.
Final Grade: B+
Images: Style.com
More News We Love:
Beyonce’s New Perfume “Heat” Launching Soon
New York Fashion Week 2010: A Fashion Model Agent Gives Us His Take
Calvin Klein Fashion Show to Live Stream!