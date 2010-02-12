StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: BCBG Max Azria

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Relaxed, silk dresses in a myriadof different shapes and colors. Very wearable!

Favorite Look: The grey and blue dress with the knotted front.

Who is Wearing the Collection? A modern woman who wants to look great, but still be comfortable.

Spotted at the Show: Maggie Rizer and Leigh Lezark.

Soundtrack Highlights: Space-agey sounds over moody soft singing.

Final Grade: B+

Images: Style.com

