New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Arialiis

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Insanely beautiful details on these body conscious designs showing the perfect amount of skin.
Favorite Look: A tie between a black sheared pony hair coat over a burgundy number with cutouts at the rib cage and back.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Sexy, classy women with great decolletage and midriffs.
Spotted at the Show: Samantha Liistro, the designer, and her proud parents.
Soundtrack Highlights: I don’t think there was one.
Final Grade: B+
More News We Love:
Jared Leto, The Misshapes, and More Come Out for the LnA After Party!
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos
The Sundance Channel Premieres Catwalk Countdown