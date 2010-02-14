New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Arialiis

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Insanely beautiful details on these body conscious designs showing the perfect amount of skin.

Favorite Look: A tie between a black sheared pony hair coat over a burgundy number with cutouts at the rib cage and back.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Sexy, classy women with great decolletage and midriffs.

Spotted at the Show: Samantha Liistro, the designer, and her proud parents.

Soundtrack Highlights: I don’t think there was one.

Final Grade: B+

