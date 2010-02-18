StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Araks

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Geometric pieces in midnight blue and beige hues, and some high constricting necklines that were a bit Big Love-esque but were modernized with a belt or sequin embroidery.

Favorite Look: A head-to-toe beige, Chloe-esque ensemble with a sheer blouse and trousers.

Who is Wearing This Collection: More conservative ladies who leave experimentation to the details.

Spotted at the Show: No one recognizable.

Soundtrack Highlights: Folk music that fit the collection perfectly.

Final Grade: B+

Images: Style.com

