New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Araks

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Geometric pieces in midnight blue and beige hues, and some high constricting necklines that were a bit Big Love-esque but were modernized with a belt or sequin embroidery.
Favorite Look: A head-to-toe beige, Chloe-esque ensemble with a sheer blouse and trousers.
Who is Wearing This Collection: More conservative ladies who leave experimentation to the details.
Spotted at the Show: No one recognizable.
Soundtrack Highlights: Folk music that fit the collection perfectly.
Final Grade: B+
