New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Anna Sui

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A charming mash-up of prints, embroidery, and fur, inspired by American arts and crafts of the late 19th century.
Favorite Look: Cream velvet and fur look on Aggy.
Who is Wearing This Collection: The cool, wandering bohemian in search of her next adventure.
Spotted at the Show: Editors and star bloggers galore. It was a packed tent!
Soundtrack Highlights: Frederic Sanchez did the music!
Final Grade: A –
Images: Style.com
