New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Anna Sui

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A charming mash-up of prints, embroidery, and fur, inspired by American arts and crafts of the late 19th century.

Favorite Look: Cream velvet and fur look on Aggy.

Who is Wearing This Collection: The cool, wandering bohemian in search of her next adventure.

Spotted at the Show: Editors and star bloggers galore. It was a packed tent!



Soundtrack Highlights: Frederic Sanchez did the music!

Final Grade: A –



Images: Style.com

