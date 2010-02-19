StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Alice Ritter

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Alice Ritter

Michelle
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A nerdy, eclectic mish mash of mixed prints and pieces accessorized with glasses and Converse sneakers.

Favorite Look: The print top with blue and yellow plaid knee-length pants with a blue cardigan thrown over. The glasses are adorable!

Who is Wearing This Collection: NYU students who live below 14th street.

Spotted at the Show: Elle‘s Creative Director, Joe Zee.

Soundtrack Highlights: The chatter of guests catching up and munching on Sunday Brunch pastries.

Final Grade: B+

88547 1266606273 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Alice Ritter
88548 1266606275 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Alice Ritter88549 1266606277 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Alice RitterImages: Elle.com

More News We Love:
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photo Blog
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos
Jared Leto, The Misshapes and More Come Out For LnA Party

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share