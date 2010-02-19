New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Alice Ritter

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A nerdy, eclectic mish mash of mixed prints and pieces accessorized with glasses and Converse sneakers.
Favorite Look: The print top with blue and yellow plaid knee-length pants with a blue cardigan thrown over. The glasses are adorable!
Who is Wearing This Collection: NYU students who live below 14th street.
Spotted at the Show: Elle‘s Creative Director, Joe Zee.
Soundtrack Highlights: The chatter of guests catching up and munching on Sunday Brunch pastries.
Final Grade: B+
Images: Elle.com
