New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Alice Ritter

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A nerdy, eclectic mish mash of mixed prints and pieces accessorized with glasses and Converse sneakers.

Favorite Look: The print top with blue and yellow plaid knee-length pants with a blue cardigan thrown over. The glasses are adorable!

Who is Wearing This Collection: NYU students who live below 14th street.

Spotted at the Show: Elle‘s Creative Director, Joe Zee.

Soundtrack Highlights: The chatter of guests catching up and munching on Sunday Brunch pastries.

Final Grade: B+



Images: Elle.com

More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photo Blog

New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos

Jared Leto, The Misshapes and More Come Out For LnA Party

