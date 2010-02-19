New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Alexa Chung for Madewell

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A little bit of country bumpkin chic, and a surprisingly large dose of pieces you could actually picture Alexa wearing herself.

Favorite Look: A thin breton striped shirt tucked into tiny black shorts, belted, and worn with socks and sandals.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Anyone — it’s so affordable!

Spotted at the Show: Poppy Delevingne and Pixie Geldof who modeled, Julia Frakes, and Alexa Chung herself taking interviews and posing for pictures.

Soundtrack Highlights: Some great oldies including “Locomotion,” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles.

Final Grade: A-







Images: WWD.com

