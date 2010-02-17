New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Adrienne Vittadini

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Colorful knits and separates with added details in sequins, lace, and tiger prints.



Favorite Look: Grey long cardi over a black cardi with beads and paillettes over a white blouse paired with black capris.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Fashion forward professionals who like practicality and style.

Spotted at the Show: Lots of editor friends stopping inbetween shows at the tents.

Soundtrack Highlights: More like a photo track since the collection was shown at the International Center of Photography and we were able to sneak into the exhibit and the fashion.

Final Grade: B-





