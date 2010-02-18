New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: 3.1 Phillip Lim

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Easy, weightless pieces in luxurious fabrics inspired by disco and punk, with a nod to ’70s shapes and colors. Also, very reminiscent of Chloe!



Favorite Look: So hard to choose! The pieced fur jackets, swingy wool cape, and asymmetrical hem dress stood out.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Definitely a collection that anyone could wear, but fans of Lim wouldn’t be disappointed — and he’ll gain new fans of this more understated look.

Spotted at the Show: Vogue staffers, Nina Garcia,Joe Zee,Linda Fargo, Alexa Chung,Simon Doonan,Irina Lazareanu,Sarah Lerfel.

Soundtrack Highlights: High energy ’70s remixes.

Final Grade: A









Images: Style.com



