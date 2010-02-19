New York Fashion Week 2010: Into the Night We Go

StyleCaster
This season, we’ve teamed up once again with Lomography to bring you our insider look on New York Fashion Week 2010. Here, a photo blog of one of the first (and most fun) nights of the week. We all went to Milk Studios for the LnA party, which featured a performance by the legendary Patti Smith, and then headed to Avenue for some late-night debauchery. It’s practically a tradition to start the week off with an excessive amount of alcohol and an irresponsibly late bed time. I think everyone’s so stressed about the prospect of fashion week in the days leading up to it, that they just throw themselves in head first. Wise? Probably not. But memorable? Definitely.

Andrew Mukamal of People’s Revolution and Kell on Earth fame with Mark Holcomb. Hot couple, non?

The dapper David Thielebeule of Harper’s Bazaar.

Me with the lovely Carson Griffith of the NY Daily News — love her juicy celeb coverage!

My photog buddy Mark Iantosca taking a picture of me taking a picture of him.

Emerson Barth of Bergdorf Goodman with my bestie Alex Weiss.

Me with my pal DJ Barry.

Jared Flint (left).

Todd Smolar, DJ at Avenue and fun dancer extraordinaire.

Leandra Medine: life intern, batty love of my life, and a vision in plaid 🙂

Angelo Bianchi.

Love these boys! David Cho of The Awl, Neel Shah of Page Six, and Mike Nouveau.

