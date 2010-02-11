New York Fashion Week 2010: Daily Tweets From the Tents

Bryan Boy obsesses over sequins at BCBG, The Cut Blog suspects editors to ditch NY early for LFW due to McQueen’s death, and Danny Roberts immortalizes the British designer in paint. WWD spots a shirtless David Bowie, Rumi Neely of Fashion Toast laments her #NYFW travel mishaps, and The Moment highlights yet another Avatar-inspired collection. Julia Frakes encounters fireballs on 6th Ave., and Refinery29 snags a front row seat next to a larger-than-life fashion icon. Tweet us!



RT @bryanboy Love the sequined tulle sleeveless overcoat at @bcbgmaxazria and the sequined trousers and shoes at richard chai.

RT @cutblog Word is editors will leave town early for London in light of McQueen’s death, and stay on for LFW, leaving NY barren. #nyfw

RT @danny_roberts Painted a Tribute to my favorite designer & Inspiration….. RIP Alexander McQueen >> http://ow.ly/1otTQQ

RT @womensweardaily David Bowie is on top of the speakers, with his shirt off, at L.A.M.B. #nyfw

RT @rumineely @bryanboy flight out this morning was cancelled and the earliest they can reschedule is sunday. so an eon from now.

RT @themoment “It’s definitely a grittier Avatar.” -stylist Keegan Singh, backstage on Jen Kao’s sci-fi tinged collection. #nyfw BSC

RT @bunnyBISOUS Yikes. Apparent fire on Sixth Ave. stalling all crosstown traffic. Haven’t budged in +15 mins. Might have to skip Organic to make VC in time

RT @refinery29 Sitting next to Andre Leon Talley at Cushnie et Ochs. Authoritayyyyy! #nyfw



More News We Love:

The Best Fashion Illustration Bloggers We Love

Breaking News: Alexander McQueen’s Tragic Suicide

Fun Valentine’s Day Products for Your Lips, Cheeks, and Nails

