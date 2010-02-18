New York Fashion Week 2010: Daily Tweets From the Tents

Heidi Mount says bon voyage to Bryant Park, Whoopi and Andr win Best Duo at Fashion Week, and Pete Miszuk books it to London for another city of shows. McQueen sales skyrocket (via @cutblog), Meenal Mistry categorizes “vintage models,” and Calvin Klein ends #NYFW with techno fabrics and structural shapes. Isaac Mizrahi loves a winter wonderland, and Brad Goreski is cold — and note — if you have his coat, we suggest you return A.S.A.P. Tweet us!



RT @heidimount Done with fw10 ny! Bye bye bryant park.

RT @wmag At Calvin: whoopi sitting w/ Andre Leon Talley. Man, to be a fly on THAT wall!

RT @stylesightings Here we go fashion month! I am going to hate my life in about 10 minutes when I drag my bags down my 5 flights of stairs. Off to London.

RT @cutblog Sales of Alexander McQueen’s clothes are up 1,400 percent http://bit.ly/dxbcmP

RT @MeenalMistry Vintage models at Calvin Klein: Kristen McMenamy, Kirsty Hume and Stella Tennant. #NYFW #calvinklein

RT @themoment At Calvin Klein, Francisco Costa continued his exploration of techno fabrics but in architectural shapes that feel like sportswear! AC #nyfw

RT @Modelinia #nyfw it’s snowing at the Isaac Mizrahi show!

RT @mrbradgoreski re the coat: i filed a report and it is being considered a theft…i know you have my jacket and i would turn it in. they know who you are



