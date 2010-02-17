New York Fashion Week 2010: Daily Tweets From the Tents

Julia Frakes gets horny (on her headband, that is), BryanBoy cabs it with the blogger brigade, and Becka Diamond calls dibs on a velvet hooded dress. Leigh Lezark sports assless tights to Proenza (via @derekblasberg), the Ronsons are soo over Fashion Week (but eagerly anticipating Easter), and Style.com prepares for cab battle. Cathy Horyn covets glitter showgirl shoes at Anna Sui, and another Anna dares to remove her shades front row. Who’s the lucky designer? Read on to find out. And of course, tweet us!

RT @bunnyBISOUS That I am! Thanks RT @RunwayHippie: @bunnybisous is wearing a horned where the wild things are for @openingceremony headband and I LOVE IT!!

RT @bryanboy In a cab with tommy ton and scott schuman. En route to marchesa now

RT @beckadiamond Velvet hooded dress @mandycoon needs to be mine

RT @derekblasberg Wow @themisshapes not messing around with her look at the Proenza show. Under that miniskirt are assless tights. (Verified: she showed me.)

RT @cjronson http://twitpic.com/13urxp – @samantharortnson it’s the most wonderful time of the year…

RT @styledotcom Desperate fight for cabs on 10th ave for those making the hop from Rast to Proenza. This could get ugly. RL

RT @CathyHorynNYT At Anna Sui, thinking I’ve always wanted a pair of silver glitter showgirl shoes. You know that feeling? Cute show.



RT @cutblog At William Rast–there’s a live band AND Anna took her sunglasses off! That cutie Justin can make people do anything. #nyfw

