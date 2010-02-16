New York Fashion Week 2010: Daily Tweets From the Tents

Rumi Neely gets inducted into fashion’s inner circle, Maggie Rizer randomly appears at yet another #NYFW show (via @Modelinia), and Rachel Antonoff gets cozy with Peaches G. Kelly Osbourne proclaims that she’s NOT Paris Hilton, Meenal Mistry misses PETA, and LiLo knocks rumors of her Fashion Week ban. Chris Benz gets overly amped over ping pong, and cream is the official new color for fall. Tweet us!



RT @rumineely Waiting for Max Azria to start, just met the lovely @derekblasberg and am sitting two seats from the fur clad Carine

RT @Modelinia Maggie Rizer is sitting front row at Max Azria, smiling away for the photogs. #nyfw

RT @rachelantonoff @peaches_g aw thanks. Chatting on the bed was definitely one of the more fun moments for me!

RT @MissKellyO with the greatest of respect i love her but I DO NOT LOOK LIKE PARIS HILTON just because i am blond and have a dog really people come on!

RT @MeenalMistry So true! RT @fullfrontalfash: Shocked that PETA isn’t shucking blood this season, every collection is dripping with furrrrrrrr.



RT @lindsaylohan RT @LindsayLohan was NOT banned from Fashion Week, as reported –>http://bit.ly/9uLRhd



RT @theCHRISBENZ FW’10 Afterparty at SPiN was SO fun! It’s all about ping pong! Thank you to Neuro & the SPiN team for throwing a… https://bitly.com/a5MNP

RT @wmag New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photo Blog

New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos

Jared Leto, The Misshapes and More Come Out For LNA Party What color (or non-color, really) will we be wearing come fall? Cream. As seen at Thakoon, Marc and Rodarte.



More Fashion News We Love:



