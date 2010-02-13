New York Fashion Week 2010: Daily Tweets From the Tents

People’s Revolution gets bitter about Olympics timing, Julia Frakes (and Becka Diamond AND Bryan Boy) are all REALLY excited for Altuzarra, and Faran Krentcil compares Alexander Wang’s Fall 2010 collection to Fatal Attraction. The Moment has a Kirsten Dunst sighting backstage at Patrik Ervell, Joe Zee is Prabal Gurung‘s official cheerleader, and Derek Blasberg declares velvet tube socks hipster-worthy. Apparently we’re in for another year of vampire-inspired fashion (via @wmag), and Agyness Deyn stays on her feet for her second show of #NYFW. 1 for 2 Aggy — congrats! Tweet us!

RT @peoplesrev we need to stop these olympic people – trying to ruin fashion week and our TV show – Kell On Earth – Bravo Monday 10pm –

RT @bunnyBISOUS Me four! RT @nextmodelsnyc: Me three! RT @beckadiamond Me too!!! RT @bryanboy: IS SUPER EXCITED FOR ALTUZARRA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



RT @FaranKrentcil Wang = crushed velvet matted fur gothic schoolgirl version of Sharon Stone in Fatal Attraction.

RT @themoment A girl amongst the boys. Kirsten Dunst hanging out w/ friend, make-up artist Nellie Kim, backstage at Patrik Ervell #nyfw BSC



RT @mrjoezee Sending amazing vibes to @prabalgurung. I’m stuck in Lower East Side shooting but just snuck off with this computer to stream his show live!

RT @derekblasberg Alright hipsters, Alex Wangs says you need velvet tube socks over your chunky heels

RT @wmag Are vampires taking over fashion too?Alex Wang and Altuzarra both went goth/vamp

RT @AggyDeyn Just finished show numbero dos!!! Stayed on my feet! Everyone’s a winner!

More News We Love:

Beyonce’s New Perfume “Heat” Launching Soon

A Model Agent Gives Us His Take on NYFW

Calvin Klein Fashion Show to Live Stream!



