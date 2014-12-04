New York Times Proclaims That Tiaras are the New Scrunchies

The New York Times has a long history of hilarious trend pieces. They’ve dubbed millennials the “generation nice”, they’ve investigated men who like to wear high heels for no apparent reason, and now they’re declaring that tiaras are the new scrunchies. Um, what?

The apparent evidence? Beyoncé, Madonna, and Lady Gaga have all posed in tiaras on Instagram in the last month, while Mindy Kaling wore a gold headband to the wrap party for her TV show “The Mindy Project” and to a Tribeca Film Festival red carpet premiere.

Coupled with the fact that “Tiaras are enormously flattering,” according to Geoffrey C. Munn, the author of “Tiaras: A History of Splendour” and apparently there is plenty of reason for women en masse to jump on the trend, according to The Times, especially women who are looking for a quick hair fix in the vein of a hair-tie, but who also want to make a statement. It’s hard to argue there.

Besides tracing the trend, The Times tracked down career-minded women who are throwing on bejeweled headpieces and wearing them to the office. “I can tuck my hair into a headpiece in a cab on my way to work, and in 45 seconds I look polished and put together,” Lisa Sun, the chief executive of Project Gravitas, a shapewear dress brand, told the paper. “On a serious-business scale of 1 to 10, I will wear a tiara or an embellished headband to anything 7 or below.”

We’ve yet to see an abundance of women walking the streets in Swarovski-encrusted tiaras, but the more we think about it, the more we say YOLO to this one. It could be pretty entertaining to go into a boring meeting and see most of the women in sparkly crowns. Furthermore, why should dressing up like a princess be something women have to stop doing around the age of eleven? That age cut-off always seemed kind of arbitrary to us. Damn you, New York Times—now we want to run out and buy a tiara.