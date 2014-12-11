Watch 18 A-List Celebrities Hook Up (For The New York Times)

You can thank The New York Times for the latest pervy piece of internet gold, a video featuring 18 random A-listers getting hot and heavy for the camera. If you’ve ever wondered what Reese Witherspoon and Benedict Cumberbatch would look like as a couple, now you’ll have an idea.

The Great Performers special showcases 18 of your favorite famous faces getting seriously intimate. Besides Cumberbatch and Witherspoon, other unlikely pairs who get it on in the nine-minute video include Kristen Stewart and Chadwick Boseman, Rosario Dawson and Jenny Slate, Steve Carrell and Laura Dern (hilarious), as well as Shailene Woodley and Jack O’Connell. It’s not just the snogging itself that we love about this video, but the moments of anticipation, awkwardness, and hilarity that lead up to it. Witherspoon and Cumberbatch, for example, play out a passionate forbidden kiss, while Carrell and Dern deliver the LOLs with an awkward first-date encounter.

We know what you’re really here for, so take a moment to watch the video for yourself—we guarantee you won’t be able to look away.