The New York Television Festival

If you’re in or around New York this week, be sure to take advantage of the NY Television Festival that starts tonight. The festival features several free screenings of upcoming television shows– all you have to do is decide on your show (or shows) of choice, reserve your (free) ticket, and show up. Did we mention that it’s free? And who doesn’t love to be ahead of the curve with new shows?

We know there’s already a lot of exciting television this fall, but held at New World Stages and The Times Center in midtown Manhattan; seeing these shows will feel like a night out at the movies, minus the $12.50 ticket.

I recommend seeing the screening of Blog of a Pool Boy, showing this Friday at 7:30, and Saturday at 3:45pm, and definitely check out the clip from the highly-anticipated and sure-to-be critically-acclaimed God & Co. Thursday at 7:30 and Friday at 5pm.

NYTVF is also showcasing several recession-related new shows (Why Can’t I Sell My House?, Odd Jobs, Cost of Living), which considering how excited we are for the free admission, is quite appropriate.

Still not sure what to attend? The festival features several 60-minute-long comedy and drama blocks, which will premiere independent pilots; check out one of these and you can’t go wrong.