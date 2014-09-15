The 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers: 2014 Edition

September is always a big month for fashion—the thickest magazine issues, the fall collections, the killer street style outfits. And for us, it marks the month that we embark on our biggest annual feature: 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers.

Every year, we comb the streets of our home city to find the freshest crop of style stars—an all-new list every year!—from designers and editors to restauranteurs, Broadway stars, and power brokers.

This year’s roster represents a true-to-life kaleidoscope of the city’s diverse approach to style. Here, you’ll find an actress that dresses like a prisoner on a hit TV show, yet dresses like a million bucks when the camera stop rolling; a surfer that loves the city’s seasons; a LA-to-New York entrepreneur learning to embrace the color black; and a mayor’s daughter who’s absolutely fearless in taking (fantastic) fashion risks. Among this year’s honorees: Lucky EIC (and mother-to-be!) Eva Chen, restaurateur Michael Chernow, actress Danielle Brooks of “Orange is the New Black,” DJ power couple M.O.S. and Kiss, the retail masterminds behind downtown hotspot Kirna Zabete, stylist June Ambrose, student and daughter of New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio Chiara de Blasio, and many more.

This year, we enlisted photographer Adam Katz Sinding, the man behind the vivid snaps of fashionable personalities you’ve likely seen in Vogue, W, and his own site, Le 21ème. Adam photographed this year’s honorees all over Manhattan, from the tree-lined walls of Central Park to the cobblestoned streets of the Meatpacking District to the graffiti-embellished walls of SoHo.

So what makes a person “stylish”? It’s more than just innovative styling choices and an appetite for high-end labels that make these folks stylish—it’s an appetite for life, approaching projects and life plans with the same sense of joie de vivre with which they approach their outfits. These 50 honorees mix style and culture into their everyday lives with aplomb, and aren’t afraid to push boundaries—inspiring us to do the same.

Check out the gallery to see who made this year’s list and stay tuned all week for more exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and killer interviews from our 50 Most Stylish!

Photographer: Adam Katz Sinding

Producer: Samantha Lim

