The 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers: 2013 Edition

Autumn in New York is like nowhere else in the world: The days are bright, the muggy heat of summer subsides, and the city itself seems re-energized as locals bid farewell to leisurely long weekends and prepare to buckle down and face a new season.
Then, of course, there’s the fashion. September is really the industry’s biggest month, as richly-textured fall collections arrive in stores and New Yorkers can finally ditch their summer garb and start trotting out their best fall looks on their way to appointments, the office, and — yes — New York Fashion Week. The magazine world heralds the new season by rolling out big cover stars on their September issues, all clad in fall’s most covetable designer pieces.
To celebrate the fall here at StyleCaster, we’re proud to present the 2013 edition of the 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers. Every year, we tirelessly comb the city to curate our annual list of 50 new, fresh faces — from musicians and models to restaurateurs and designers — who help make up the kaleidoscope that is New York. Although most of our honorees were quick to call New York style “undefinable,” that diverse range is exactly what makes it so engaging.
This year, we’re taking our annual feature out of the studio and onto the streets. To bring the feature to life, it seemed only right to enlist renowned street style photographer Phil Oh of Street Peeper, who captured each of our most stylish honorees against New York’s myriad backdrops — from the tree-lined avenues of the Upper East Side to the mural-covered streets on the Bowery.
The city itself has such an effect on New York style — from the sidewalks to the runways — that we can confidently say that New York itself has the 51st slot on our Most Stylish list.
This year’s Most Stylish New Yorkers include bold-faced names like Courtney Love, Linda Fargo, Patina Miller, and Marcus Samuelsson, all of whom braved drizzle, traffic, and overall city bustle in allowing us to shoot them in a variety of neighborhoods all over New York. The finished product certainly reflects the unpredictable (you could even say guerrilla) nature of this production, which included photographing Tony Award-winning Miller in the pouring rain and dodging speeding cabs as we shot rising pop star Natalia Kills on a ridiculously busy stretch of 6th Avenue.
Given the amount of interviews and video we amassed while doing this project, we’ll be rolling out original content everyday over the next few weeks, so make sure to check back for more!
Without further ado, we present to you StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers; Click through the slideshow above to see the city’s most fashionable residents!
Photographer: Phil Oh
Producer: Samantha Lim
The 2013 Edition of StyleCaster’s Most Stylish New Yorkers is Presented by Sperry Top-Sider
Photo:
Phil Oh
Courtney Love, Musician; Scott Lipps, President of One Management, Drummer
Legendary rocker Courtney Love and modeling mogul Scott Lipps might seem an unlikely duo, but the two insist they share a sense of humor, a passion for music, and an obsessive devotion to Rick Owens. (Fun fact: Love says she was Owens' first client.) Lipps currently acts as Love's drummer when she tours with her band, Hole, and Love has contributed a foreward to Lipps' upcoming book, POPLIPPS: Plus One.
Love may be bicoastal, but she prefers the vibe of New York—even if she's being followed by a paparazzo. "I've got my Rick Owens jacket on with my Free People and Miu Miu shoes so eat me," she says. "You can wear whatever you want [in New York]. I suppose you can wear Forever 21 if you were inclined," she said. "In L.A., it's different. People just don't get it right really in L.A. I find I'm a lot more aware of what I wear here."
Lipps, on the other hand, is more consistent. "When in doubt, wear black," he insists. "I wear Rick Owens whenever I can, and once every four years I can afford to buy a new Rick Owens jacket. I wear Rag and Bone and stuff like that the rest of the time. One day, I'm going to break down and buy a Tom Ford suit!"
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Linda Fargo, Senior Vice President, Fashion Office and Store Presentation at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman is one of the city's grandest shopping destinations, and Linda Fargo is the store's iconic gatekeeper, known for her eye-catching hair and impeccable taste.
Fargo has mastered the art of elegantly outlandish style (hello, Met Gala!), but she insists she's not as risky as she wants to be. "I actually berate myself for not taking more style risks," says Fargo. "I think designers can only do so much and then it’s up to us what we do with it. I’m a bit of a thrill seeker when it comes to fashion. I like to ride that edge between fashion-fab and fashion-faux pas. My 'God Save the Queens' from the Met’s Anglomania show was one of those iffy looks. My doormen are rather blasé about it all."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Marcus Samuelsson, Chef and Owner at Red Rooster Harlem
Marcus Samuelsson has a style all his own, drawing from inspirations like David Bowie and Bob Marley, which shapes a unique sense of style that can embraces everything from colorful Ethiopian scarves to favorite vintage YSL jackets. His approachable, original vibe (not to mention his hot-spot restaurant) have made him quite a celebrity around Harlem, where we photographed him — countless people stopped him for a photo or a quick chat.
Not surprisingly, Samuelsson sees fashion the same way he sees food. "I think you should dress yourself like you would create a recipe," he says. "Add what you want then learn how to edit properly for the best results."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Kate Foley, Stylist and Creative Consultant
London-born Kate Foley isn't afraid of fashion exploration, but at the end of the day, staples like metallic Prada heels will always be the dominant force in her (enviable) closet.
The former buyer for Opening Ceremony has an astute eye for the retail climate wherever she is, and although she loves New York, she's aware of its occasional shortcomings. "'High Street' is huge in London and absolutely everyone shops in stores like Topshop, Zara, COS, and H&M because the product is great there," she says. "For some reason, it isn't the same in New York. I wish it was!"
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Jennifer Fisher, Jewelry Designer
Jennifer Fisher's entire collection of fine jewelry is not only customizable, it's also 100% local — all the pieces are made in New York City. Fisher, herself, acted like a true native on our shoot, posing amid congested SoHo traffic in a cocktail dress from Alexander Wang's inaugural collection for Balenciaga.
Fisher has racked up quite a celebrity following, but her favorite is clear: "Rihanna," she declares. "After I met her, I was blown away at how soft-spoken and lovely she was in person!"
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Patricia Field, Stylist, Designer and Owner of Patricia Field
The Emmy-winning costume designer (for a little show called "Sex and the City") is most at home among the colorful wares in her eponymous East Village store, which offers something for everyone from club kids to Carrie Bradshaw wannabes.
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Chris Benz, Fashion Designer
Chris Benz has been an industry fixture since his debut collection was released back in 2007. His exuberant, polished designs have made him a favorite of stars from Susan Sarandon to Michelle Obama.
Chances are, you can recognize Benz from his signature locks, which frequently vary in color. To him, it's really a complement to an outfit. "I'll always love pink hair," he says. "It's like the perfect built-in accessory!"
Some things, however, will never change. "My style really has not changed at all since I was a kid—it's always been about ripped jeans, T-shirts, Converse and navy blazers," Benz insists.
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Kilo Kish, Musician
At 23, Kilo Kish is making a name for herself with a genre-busting sound that references everything from R&B to electro-pop, but that's not her only talent. Having studied at both Pratt and FIT, Kish has an eye for design, which translates to her pitch-perfect personal style.
"I think street style defines New York style—you can be inspired by everyone," she says. While she has no plans to stop making music anytime soon, Kish admits she's looking forward to "designing more, getting back to my art school roots, making wovens and prints, and collaborating with other up-and-coming artists and designers, as well as established ones."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Anya Ziourova, Stylist, Fashion Director at Tatler Russia
An accomplished stylist, Russian-born Anya Ziourova has worked on editorials for magazines like Vogue and Glamour and consulted for various brands. These days, she also juggles being a busy new mom, though her classic, pulled-together style seems anything but rushed.
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Walt "Clyde" Frazier, NBA Legend and Owner of Clyde Frazier's Wine and Dine
Walt Frazier and the number 50 go hand in hand. Aside from this list, the NBA anointed him one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History in 1996—an honor that he still considers his greatest achievement. What really gets us, however, is Frazier's fashion sense. Known for his dazzling collection of custom suits (come on, you know the cow suit), his attire makes him one of the most dapper gentlemen in the city.
"My teammates had custom-made suits and cuffs, so I copied all of that from them," reveals Frazier. "What set me apart was the hat. I had a brown velour hat with a wide brim. At the time, everyone was wearing the narrow brim like today. People laughed at me when I first wore it, but as fate would have it, the movie 'Bonnie and Clyde' came out about two weeks later, and so I got the nickname 'Clyde.'"
On the evolution of NBA players' style, Frazier says, "Our idols were The Four Tops, the Temptations. Today, the players idolize the rappers—so the players look like the rappers when they go out."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Rachel Antonoff, Fashion Designer
Quirky prints, vintage-inspired pieces, and a fashion film directed by Lena Dunham have helped make Rachel Antonoff a downtown favorite. She recently teamed up with Madewell for a collection that reflects her girly-meets-tomboy aesthetic.
Her brother, Jack, has also landed in the limelight as the guitarist of Grammy-award winning band fun. (He also happens to be Dunham's boyfriend.) There's no sibling rivalry here, though. "We have worked together as long as I can remember. His opinions, criticisms and ideas have been integral to anything I have ever done. So I don't really know it any other way (nor would I want to)," she says.
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
J. Logan Horne, Celebrity Stylist
J. Logan Horne's client list reads like a who's-who of young Hollywood, and he's been behind glamorous red carpet looks for starlets like Leighton Meester, Minka Kelly, Jessica Stam, and Lindsay Lohan.
Despite his eye for fashion and streamlined personal style (seriously, who doesn't want to copy this outfit?), he admits that he's had some pretty baffling requests from clients. "I once had a beauty client ask for a bodycon dress—with movement," he laughs.
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Natalia Kills, Musician
Rising pop star Natalia Kills doesn't pigeonhole her style—she's as likely to wear Prada as she is to wear something from the flea market. The Upper East Side dweller looks to the fancy older ladies in her neighborhood as inspiration. "I'm usually quite overdressed, so it's nice to think people can really dress up here without needing an occasion for it," she says.
Her album, Trouble, on sale now—and there's a hell of a backstory to the catchy tracks. "When I was really young, my parents were crazy rich and had houses and boats all over the world. By the time I was 12, the cops had taken everything, my father was in jail, and we were broke," the star confesses. "I moved out when I was almost 15 and spent my whole teenage years with no money or good examples, getting in fights with my boyfriend, joining a cult and getting in trouble with the police, so Trouble really describes all of the mess ... and the fun times too!"
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Patina Miller, Tony Award-Winning Actress and Star of Pippin
Patina Miller is the toast of Broadway. After first gaining notice in Sister Act, she hit new heights as Leading Player in the classic musical Pippin, which earned her a Tony Award this year. Offstage, she's as charismatic and relaxed as you'd imagine, and had no problem posing in the rain wearing a Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti dress and towering Christian Louboutin heels.
As an actress, Miller often has to set aside her personal style. "I am in character eight times a week and when I’m not onstage, I am usually in the gym, so I’m almost always in costume or workout gear," she admits. "But I’ve loved getting the opportunity to show off my style and take risks with different outfit choices for awards shows and events. I'm much more bold about playing with different colors and I’ve found what styles and colors work for me."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Fiona Byrne, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Byrne Notice
With The Byrne Notice, Fiona Byrne created a community where fashionable New Yorkers can go for recommendations on anything from denim to dive bars. Byrne's next step is transitioning into a full-on lifestyle brand.
Extending her reach into the style space doesn't seem unlikely for Byrne, who has already collaborated with brands like Modern Vice. And don't think that partnership will be her last: "Since I started hosting Teen Vogue's My Room Makeover, I realized I would like to do a housewares collection for teenagers and dorm rooms," she admits.
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Chloe Norgaard, Model
Raised in Long Island, Chloe Norgaard is hard to miss. The towering model has already earned serious success in various fashion campaigns, but it's her signature wild hair and offbeat sense of style that really makes her stand out.
Norgaard may have to wear towering heels on the runway, but behind the scenes, she's all about practicality. "This is why I don't wear heels, they aren't comfortable. No, worse—they hurt like hell," she confesses. "I like boots. You can stomp around and dance all night in them. I'm never happy when I'm cold or too hot, so I guess dressing wrong for the weather is never fun, whether I'm wearing too much or too little."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Brendan Fallis, DJ and Entrepreneur
Canadian native Brendan Fallis' résumé boasts DJ gigs at countless high fashion parties, a Mr Porter spread, and an equally stylish girlfriend in Hannah Bronfman (another one of our honorees).
Given his extensive repertoire, you'd think it would be hard for him to choose his favorite—but it's not. "I would say the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party because it's every man's dream," he admits. But don't worry—he's not actually distracted by those Victoria's Secret Angel wings. His favorite women's fashion trend as of late? "No makeup."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Loan Tran, Artist and Street Dancer
You may have spotted Loan Tran out and about in downtown Manhattan wearing an elaborate ensemble that might include a corset or a Keith Haring jacket, but what you might not know is that, by day, she's an accountant. A street dancer by night, Tran and fashion risks go hand in hand.
Just how did this street dancing come about? "I used to get turned away from nightclubs because I didn't fit the 'model and bottle' policy that's so rampant in New York nightlife now," explains Tran. "So, I'd come back the next week and dance on the sidewalk with my headphones on. I was then told by the bouncers I wasn't allowed to do that. Being the stubborn person that I am that hates being told what I can't do, I decided to take my dancing to the streets, knowing that no one owns the streets."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Hanne Gaby Odiele, Model
Belgian supermodel Hanne Gaby Odiele has appeared in campaigns for high-fashion brands like Balenciaga and Mulberry, but what's earned her a cult following among the fashion set is her bold, eclectic approach to dressing when she's off-duty. When she's at home in Chinatown, anything goes.
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Danielle Bernstein, Blogger at We Wore What
With more than 220,000 Instagram followers, overalls aficionado Danielle Bernstein has made quite an impact on the blogosphere in a short amount of time. The New York native hopes to parlay her Internet success into TV and video, and says the best part of her gig has been the travel opportunities and brands she's gotten to work with.
Defining what exactly characterizes New York style is hard, and that's what Bernstein loves about it. "New York style is defined by being very undefined," she says. "I think every corner of the city has a lot of different cultures, so everywhere you go you see something different. Something that everyone has in common is that the New York style has a very confident vibe to it."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Lisa Salzer, Designer and Founder of Lulu Frost
Lisa Salzer's family has been in in the jewelry business for generations, but her work on Lulu Frost (which launched in 2004) is a testament to her own unique, edgy-yet-practical sense of style.
Obviously, Salzer knows the importance of an accessory. "Make a statement about your personality and likes through your accessories," she says. "They say so much about you and your mood that day. They even have the power to alter your mood, often for the better!"
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Ruthie Friedlander, Senior Digital Manager at The Row
These days, fashion and digital go hand in hand, and that's where Ruthie Friedlander comes in. The Chanel alum now spearheads all things digital at The Row—and after scoping out the black leather backpack and knit sweater she was rocking (both from The Row), it's clear she's a perfect style fit.
In case you were wondering, her hat—which reads "Rabbi's Daughter"—isn't ironic. "I like to think of my style as 'rabbi’s daughter chic,'" she explains. "If you happen to be outside a fitting room that I’m in, you’ll often hear me say things like, 'This is a great shul skirt,' or, 'This is so Rosh Hash.' I grew up with a mother, father, and stepfather—all rabbis, who happened to have congregations filled with extremely fashionable women. I always loved seeing what they wore to shul. I think that’s when I fell in love with fashion. My skirts are sometimes a little shorter though."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Hannah Bronfman, DJ, Entrepreneur, Co-Founder of Beautified
From her frequent DJ gigs to her new app, Beautified (which offers last minute beauty appointments at some of New York's top spas), Hannah Bronfman is successfully proving she's more than an 'It' girl. When it comes to personal style, she's not afraid to take risks—even if it involves chopping a pair of Dolce & Gabbana pants into the chic printed shorts she's wearing here.
Bronfman and her boyfriend, DJ Brendan Fallis (also on this year's list!), have figured out how to make it work with New York's fast-paced lifestyle. "There are not enough hours in the day to do everything, so I have to choose which ones are the more important," says Bronfman. "My family, friends and boyfriend always come first. I'm lucky that my boyfriend is an entrepreneur as well and understands the hectic schedule that comes with a new business."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Arran Patel, Banker and Real Estate Developer
With a love of exquisite tailoring and sharp suits, Arran Patel isn't your typical finance guy.
Patel may favor designers like Tom Ford and Burberry, but for him, the most important factor is craftsmanship. "A tailored suit represents the quintessential English gentleman," he says. "With tailoring, you get something that’s designed just for you, with fashion you get something that’s made for a number of people. I’m aware of fashion, but I’m not entrenched in it; tailoring is permanent, fashion is temporary. Style, for me, is someone who has figured out who they are, what works on them, what they feel good in, develops their character, and the outer expression of what their character is."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Blair Eadie, Style Blogger at Atlantic-Pacific
Contemporary prep with a pop of print (occasionally in the form of a leopard Valentino bag, seen here) is how we would describe Blair Eadie's style. The blogger has no regrets when it comes to fashion choices over the years thanks mainly to her simple (yet effective!) mantra: Have fun.
In today's crowded blogging scene, it's hard to stand out, but Eadie has managed just fine. "The fact that I do not write any copy has allowed me to build a niche in the blogging scene," she says. "I am not sure that it's what necessarily sets me apart, but it has been a defining characteristic of Atlantic-Pacific."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Kenzo Minami, Artist and Designer
Garments, prints, multimedia pieces, and paintings are just a few of the skills in Kenzo Minami's repertoire. The artist has worked with everyone from Reebok (he designed a limited-edition sneaker) to Kidrobot (his collaboration with them part of MoMA Architecture and Design's permanent collection).
His pieces may be brilliant, but he admits his fashion choices haven't always been. "When it comes to style, I usually have no regrets since, as horrifying as some of my choices were, those so-called risks I was willing to take, as well as mistakes I made, did reflect where I was at the times in some ways, and I learnt from those mistakes (I think)," he says. "But a combination of black leather pants, alpaca poncho, top hat, motorcycle boots, 10 rings, two chains, and a cane all at once was a bit too theatrical even for me. And also a double-breasted gold-buttoned red velvet vest I had. I am sure that I looked like I was in Shakespeare in the Park!"
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Brooke Wall, Founder of The Wall Group
Since Brooke Wall founded The Wall Group in 1998, it has become a leading force in the fashion and entertainment worlds, representing the industry's top wardrobe stylists, hairstylists, makeup artists, and more. Needless to say, she has a vested interest in fashion and beauty that translates to her sleek wardrobe.
When it comes to style, Wall suggests sticking to the classics. "Have a relationship with what you wear. Don’t wear things you don’t like because they are trending—you’ll risk looking like a fashion victim ... Wear things you love and that are appropriate for the occasion," she says. "For me, there’s nothing better than loving every piece of clothing I put on."
That doesn't mean Wall doesn't have her regrets: "Not buying a McQueen fur a few years back."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Cynthia Rowley, Fashion Designer
No one more happily embodies the relaxed-yet-perfectly-coiffed glamour of the West Village than designer Cynthia Rowley—and no one is more full of surprises. Wearing designs from her own collection, including expertly-mixed patterns and neoprene, Rowley goofed around with a neighborhood cop at our shoot, showing us that a sense of humor can be as important as what you're wearing when it comes to true style.
In a town brimming with fashion labels, Cynthia Rowley is going places. "The brand has become so much more than fashion," says the designer. "Since launching art, CuRious candy, wetsuits and now eyewear—everyday I feel like it's constantly evolving to become more and more of a global lifestyle brand."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Preetma Singh, Market Editor at WSJ, The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Blogger
Preetma Singh is a bit of an enigma in the fashion world. A licensed attorney, Singh became a street style star, thanks to her eye-catching ensembles, which she parlayed into a gig as the market editor at WSJ. She also happens to be the drummer in a band called Vomitface.
Singh has a knack for changing up her style and experimenting with different pieces, but she's quick to note that some things just don't work on her. "I think my biggest regret was being too conservative," she confesses. "I had a very short-lived classic 'lady' phase and it just wasn't me. I can do preppy, I can do girly, but lady just didn't quite sit right. Maybe it wasn't silly enough for me. I like to be able to laugh at myself when I get dressed in the morning!"
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Misty Copeland, Soloist at American Ballet Theatre
As the first African-American soloist at the American Ballet Theatre in more than 20 years, Misty Copeland has some big pointe shoes to fill—and she does so with grace, class, and ease.
Copeland is a vision of clean, concise style—but she admits her contemporaries don't always look at fashion in the same way. "People don't know that most ballet dancers don't really care about their street style," she says. "We work so hard on our bodies that we mostly want to be comfortable. But I do care. I work so hard on my body and self that I want it to appear in its best light no matter where I am or what I'm wearing."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Danny Bowien, Chef and Founder of Mission Chinese Food
This past year was a big one for Danny Bowien, who opened the New York outpost of Mission Chinese Food in 2012. Just a few months ago, he nabbed the prestigious "Rising Star Chef" award from the James Beard Foundation.
Bowien may describe his style philosophy as "clean and simple," but we think there's a lot more to it than that. He's not afraid to experiment with bold brands like Kenzo or rock dyed-blonde locks, bringing a certain level of cool to the culinary world. When asked if he'd ever want to have a fashion line of his own, he's only to happy to reply: "Sure!"
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Nicole Trunfio, Model and Jewelry Designer
After winning "Search for a Supermodel" in 2002, Australian-born Nicole Trunfio has appeared in campaigns and runway shows for top brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Dolce & Gabbana. Eleven years in the business have rubbed off on Trunfio, who says she learned some of her style tricks from top designers and people she has worked with. She even embraced her natural hair—the curls you see above—thanks to a humid shoot.
As for the most significant moment in her career, Trunfio is unequivocal: "Working with Richard Avedon before he passed, that was an incredible experience. To share the model and photographer dynamic, which is fading these days—it was like we had an affair that day, he was really amazing at making me feel comfortable, open and happy. I wish he were still around."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Jennifer Missoni, Actress
She may hail from the legendary Missoni family, but don't expect Jennifer Missoni to clothe herself exclusively in chevron knits. The actress counts sophisticated starlets like Olivia Palermo as her favorite style icons.
When Missoni gets ready, she always takes her plus-one into account—and that would be Manhattan. "New York style to me is very loud, but you can show that in so many different ways and tones. There are certain items in my closet that I would never wear in New York because it just doesn't feel right, you know? And I'm not talking about a beach dress that I bought in the Caribbean. I'm talking about having the city dress you, as opposed to dressing for the city."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Nicolette Mason, Fashion Writer
In addition to a notable monthly gig as the "Big Girl in a Skinny World" columnist at Marie Claire, Nicolette Mason contributes to publications like Refinery29, Brooklyn Magazine, The L Magazine, and more. Her witty—and relatable—columns and vivacious personality set Mason apart from the fashion writer pack.
These days, it seems designers are pushing for bolder patterns and more risk-taking, but Mason stands by the fact that what you feel comfortable in is what's most on trend. "In the past, I've challenged myself to wear a lot of colors and patterns, straying away from my otherwise monochromatic leanings," she says. "Looking back, it almost always seems like a mistake and an inauthentic version of myself. I like a splash of color here and there, but at my core, I am a girl who loves black."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Scott Schuman, Founder of The Sartorialist
The man behind the wildly popular blog The Sartorialist, Scott Schuman has helped bring fashion and street style culture to the masses. Although he's often the one behind the lens, he looks great in front of one as well, showing a knack for classic pieces and laid-back pairings.
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Claire Distenfeld, Owner of Fivestory
When Fivestory opened in a grand townhouse on the Upper East Side, a fresh new retail concept was born. A mix of classic brands like Balmain and Carven alongside sleek contemporary favorites like Suno and Acne has made Fivestory a one-stop shop. Considering Claire Distenfeld's abilities to curate a collection, it's no surprise that her style is as chic as the pieces she sells.
Getting dressed is a process, and Distenfeld feels the end result should always be reflective of who you are—both inside and out. "Style should come from your soul. Everyone should take a moment or two in the morning and start to realize the emotional connection and dialogue that is created between your exterior and your interior," she advises. "Know what shape, colors, and designers that look good and feel good and keep it simple ... Never be 'too much' of anything."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Sydney Reising, Founder and CEO of Sydney Reising Creative
At 25, Sydney Reising has carved out a niche for herself in the PR world, having worked with popular streetwear brands like Supreme and Hood by Air. Her Instagram feed is a testament to the many placements she gets on a daily basis. (Here, we snapped her walking her dog, Ruby.)
Anyone in fashion PR can tell you it's a difficult gig, but Reising doesn't sweat the small stuff. Her favorite part of a seriously fast-paced lifestyle is "seeing ideas come to life."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Mia Moretti and Margot, Musicians, The Dolls
As a DJ, Mia Moretti frequently collaborated with violinist and best friend Margot (previously known as Caitlin Moe), and the two quickly became one of New York's favorite acts, even playing at Chelsea Clinton's wedding. Now, they're venturing into new territory with their band The Dolls, which has allowed them to expand their original material and capture a new audience. (Don't worry, they'll still be found at fashion parties around the world!)
When it comes to their style philosophies, these ladies have it down pat. "'Be who you are, 'cause if you are what you ain't, you ain't what you is!' That comes compliments of the genius Dr. Seuss," says Moretti.
Margot is equally as matter-of-fact, insisting you should only wear "whatever makes you feel like, 'You go, girl!'"
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Molly Guy, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Stone Fox Bride
As one of the founders of popular left-of-center bridal shop Stone Fox Bride, Molly Guy knew she had a responsibility to fill. "The goal was to offer stylish, laid-back dresses, rings and resources [brides] need to have the mellow, meaningful, and insanely cool wedding of their dreams," says Guy. To judge by the store's legions of fans, Guy and her partners have succeeded.
Guy knows that style is an evolution, and different phases of your life require different things. "In my teens and twenties, I used to dress with this image in my head of magnetizing a rich, hot husband or a casting agent who would discover me and/or smear my image on the cover of Vogue," she explains. "Now I'm a mid-thirties mom and my priority is making sure that whatever I have on—most likely jeans, Converse, an Indian blouse and some huge Isabel Marant sweater off eBay—has enough pockets to hold the diapers, emergency granola bars and pacifiers."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Valerie and Jean, Bloggers at The Idiosyncratic Fashionistas
We, like many others, first took notice of Valerie (left) and Jean (right) on Ari Seth Cohen's blog Advanced Style, which profiles the incredible style of New York's more 'advanced' ladies—a demographic ignored by many photographers simply looking to exploit the latest trends. Valerie and Jean are two of the most fashionable women we've ever met, and they wear everything with ease, from vintage Perry Ellis to Aerosoles. Of course, they've got Keith Haring dogs, to boot.
Advanced Style has certainly raised the duo's profile, but Valerie and Jean insist they're not doing anything differently to get noticed. "The fact that many older women—and men—make the effort to put ourselves together with elegance and flair shouldn't be treated as a shock or a fad," says Jean. "Rather, it should be acknowledged and celebrated. My mantra is: 'We're not dead and we're not invisible!' Boomer women control billions of dollars in disposable income, a fact that manufacturers and designers would be wise to recognize and respond to. Consignment and vintage stores figured that out years ago and rushed to fill the void. Bring it on!"
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Mordechai Rubinstein, Founder of Mister Mort, Publicist at Marc Jacobs
Mordechai Rubinstein specializes in finding style in unlikely places, and his website shows that being fashionable isn't reserved for people of a certain age, weight, or demographic. In terms of his own sartorial choices, Rubinstein effortlessly combines polished separates and streetwear, shown here in a Marc Jacobs suit and fitted cap.
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Hesta Prynn, Musician and DJ
As a DJ, Hesta Prynn's work has run the gamut from Vogue parties to swanky events for the James Beard Foundation. One thing has remained constant throughout her career: that bright red hair. Prynn describes her style as a juxtaposition between feminine pieces and masculine items like hard boots—but her instantly recognizable locks always complete her outfits.
These days, it may seem like anyone can become a DJ, but Prynn is an industry veteran who learned from the best. "I started out as an MC in an all female hip-hop group called Northern State," she says. "While working with the Roots, Questlove showed me his massive record collection and taught me how to loop vinyl—after that I was hooked!"
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Holly Stair, Co-Founder of Fohr Card, Blogger
Parsons graduate Holly Stair is prone to take a risk or two when it comes to her personal style—she's experimented with everything from gray hair to a gray lip—but when it comes down to it, there's one constant in her wardrobe: vintage.
As one of the people behind fashion blog directory Fohr Card and a previous Tumblr employee, Stair knows the world of fashion bloggers inside and out. "I see an increasingly important role of the photographer, the creator, the writer—with a true voice and perspective on their work and their world," she says. "There's a way to talk about a product or brand without saying 'Thanks for the bag!', and that's what I'm excited to see happen."
To hone in on new talent, Stair says, "When I look at a blog or particular creative, I do it with a critical eye, and ask myself: If this person was stuck on an island, without a photographer, an editor, a videographer, a web designer, could they do it? Do they really have what it takes?"
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Taylor Barringer, Beauty and Fashion Director at Beyond The Row
When it comes to style, Taylor Barringer feels it's best to focus on a single piece that you love and work around it—which is exactly what she did with this vintage Miu Miu skirt, paired with a vintage leather harness.
Barringer is a fan of body art—but is well aware that it can set limitations when it comes to style. "I have a really hard time with splashy prints because they can either complement or clash with [my tattoos], so I tend to stick to solid colors or bold stripes," she says. "However, I have to be careful when I wear clothes that I consider 'in fashion,' like all-black or leather. They tend to make me look too edgy and rock and roll (which I'm so not!). I have noticed that I usually only buy colors that match my tattoos, which I didn't even realize until someone pointed it out."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Josh Peskowitz, Men's Fashion Director at Bloomingdale's
Sleek, sophisticated, and not afraid of a good accessory (whether hats, scarves, or pocket squares), Josh Peskowitz has mastered the art of looking like a gentleman without overdoing it.
Luckily for all you men out there, you don't have to splurge on fancy new duds to look dapper. "Most guys will look great in the most basic stuff, provided it fits well," says Peskowitz. "Find a good tailor and take a good look at what you already have. Chances are, there are some gems in there."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Saada Ahmed, Co-Creator of Everyday People
Alongside Bravo darling Chef Roblé, Saada Ahmed is the co-creator and co-host of Everyday People, a monthly brunch party that brings out a mix of New York's most fashionable folks, set to a '90s R&B soundtrack. Co-hosts have included Solange Knowles, whose album release party brunch drew the likes of J.Crew's Jenna Lyons. Suffice to say, Ahmed runs the chicest brunch in town.
"New York City is a place where you are free to be you and your style is a reflection of your personality," Ahmed says. "I really enjoy hanging out in Brooklyn. You can usually find me at Madiba, Olea or Walter's in Fort Greene."
Photo:
Phil Oh/Phil Oh
Phil Oh, Photographer and Founder of Street Peeper
These days, lots of people seem to be getting into street style thanks to smart phones and Instagram, but photographer Phil Oh is one of the genre's pioneers. He's parlayed his skills into gigs with retailers Saks Fifth Avenue and recently shot Free People's September catalogue.
When it comes to his own style, Oh admits he's not confined to one idea. "I shop a bit impulsively, so I have a lot of kooky things and not so many basic things," he admits. "Getting dressed in the morning is kind of a challenge—but whatever. I like to look fun!"
We can certainly attest to his shopping habit. Free moments on set were definitely spent browsing downtown Manhattan's endless array of shops.
Photo:
Phil Oh