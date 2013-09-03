The 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers: 2013 Edition

Autumn in New York is like nowhere else in the world: The days are bright, the muggy heat of summer subsides, and the city itself seems re-energized as locals bid farewell to leisurely long weekends and prepare to buckle down and face a new season.

Then, of course, there’s the fashion. September is really the industry’s biggest month, as richly-textured fall collections arrive in stores and New Yorkers can finally ditch their summer garb and start trotting out their best fall looks on their way to appointments, the office, and — yes — New York Fashion Week. The magazine world heralds the new season by rolling out big cover stars on their September issues, all clad in fall’s most covetable designer pieces.

To celebrate the fall here at StyleCaster, we’re proud to present the 2013 edition of the 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers. Every year, we tirelessly comb the city to curate our annual list of 50 new, fresh faces — from musicians and models to restaurateurs and designers — who help make up the kaleidoscope that is New York. Although most of our honorees were quick to call New York style “undefinable,” that diverse range is exactly what makes it so engaging.

This year, we’re taking our annual feature out of the studio and onto the streets. To bring the feature to life, it seemed only right to enlist renowned street style photographer Phil Oh of Street Peeper, who captured each of our most stylish honorees against New York’s myriad backdrops — from the tree-lined avenues of the Upper East Side to the mural-covered streets on the Bowery.

The city itself has such an effect on New York style — from the sidewalks to the runways — that we can confidently say that New York itself has the 51st slot on our Most Stylish list.

This year’s Most Stylish New Yorkers include bold-faced names like Courtney Love, Linda Fargo, Patina Miller, and Marcus Samuelsson, all of whom braved drizzle, traffic, and overall city bustle in allowing us to shoot them in a variety of neighborhoods all over New York. The finished product certainly reflects the unpredictable (you could even say guerrilla) nature of this production, which included photographing Tony Award-winning Miller in the pouring rain and dodging speeding cabs as we shot rising pop star Natalia Kills on a ridiculously busy stretch of 6th Avenue.

Given the amount of interviews and video we amassed while doing this project, we’ll be rolling out original content everyday over the next few weeks, so make sure to check back for more!

Without further ado, we present to you StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers; Click through the slideshow above to see the city’s most fashionable residents!

Photographer: Phil Oh

Producer: Samantha Lim

The 2013 Edition of StyleCaster’s Most Stylish New Yorkers is Presented by Sperry Top-Sider

