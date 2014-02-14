StyleCaster
New York Street Style: The 30 Best Photos From Fashion Week

For better or for worse, we all know that the allure of New York Fashion Week isn’t only the spectacle that takes place on the runways,  but the street style circus scene populated by editors, industry insiders, and enough bloggers to last a lifetime.

Now that the week is finished, we decided to take a look back at some of the most inspired outfits we saw throughout, from a variety of insiders. The general consensus seems to be that street style in general this season hasn’t been quite as captivating as it was in seasons past, but that’s likely due to a variety of factors, starting with the inclement weather that pummeled New York City this winter. We did see a few street-centric trends emerge—pale pink coats, lots of colored fur, and—thankfully— somewhat sensible sneakers and flats.

Click through the gallery above for the 30 best New York street style pics from Fashion Week!

Photos by Jenny Norris, Getty, and Imaxtree

