Street Style: Spring Kicks Off in New York City

There’s perhaps no city that feels the impact of spring more than New York–after what has perhaps been one of the worst winters on record, New York’s street style set stripped off their layers of shearling-lined winter gear as soon as the temperature soared above 50 degrees.
The results: plenty of skinny jeans paired with light, printed coat, as well as sandals and socks, bare ankles, and more. Also, there might be nothing stylish New Yorkers love more than a pair of really solid sunglasses, in all varieties—big and round, reflective aviators, cat-eyes, and more.
Click through the gallery above to see some of our favorite looks we’ve spotted out on the streets of New York over the past week!
Photography by Jenny Norris
Ripped jeans and black layers make for a seriously cool combo.
Cozy layers, with a statement collar.
An exaggerated silhouette, paired with the season's biggest trends—green hair and prints.
Animal print and a check pattern—a bold combination that totally works.
A classic denim jacket can pull any outfit together.
Two jackets worn together is a surprisingly chic combination.
Proof positive that it's possible to look chic pairing socks and flats.
Sometimes accessories make the outfit: In this case, a fabulous fedora and a peek of animal print on a bag.
A great example of tone-on-tone layering, with different shades of a cool blue.
Prints on prints! A great printed jacket in black and white can go with anything.
Remember what we said about black and navy? Ridiculously chic.
