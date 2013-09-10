StyleCaster
More Awesome Street Style Straight From NYFW

Perrie Samotin
by
For street style fans, what environment could possibly be better stomping grounds than Fashion Week, the seasonal spectacle where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections?

As expected, the fourth and fifth days of New York Fashion Week featured some pretty big and buzzy shows—3.1 Phillip Lim, Carolina Herrera, Karen Walker to name a fewand brought out big-name editors and insiders (Grace CoddingtonMiroslava Duma, Richard Chai, Gaia Repossi, Anna Wintour) celebrities (Dita Von Teese), and New York personalities. Of course, the shows also brought out folks whose names we don’t know, but impressed us with their serious fashion chops.

Click through the gallery above for a selection of more awesome street style straight from NYFW.

All photos by Jenny Norris

Lane Crawford's always-stylish Sarah Rutson. 

Super-dramatic and totally cool.

Gaia Repossi and Hanneli Mustaparta looking lovely at Phillip Lim!

We love everything about this look.

Leandra Medine (aka The Man Repeller) rocks ripped jeans. 

Model Hanne Gaby Odiele at Phillip Lim.

Photographer Candace Lake.

A striking jacket at Phillip Lim.

Miroslava Duma looks chic in just-oversized-enough black and white separates. 

WSJ's Preetma Singh at Lincoln Center.

A cool twist on a neutral suit.

Rocking the sweatshirt trend.

Rumi Neely rocking a (really) cropped top and short skirt. 

 We want those yellow pants. Now. 

Such a cool pair. 

Simple and chic.

It's Richard Chai at Phillip Lim! 

Another crop top! 

How dapper are they? 

All white at Phillip Lim.

Dita Von Teese at Carolina Herrera.

Leather and leopard.

Oh, hey Anna!

Coco Rocha in black and white.

Nina Garcia in black and white.

Looking sharp at Lincoln Center.

Grace Coddington rocking the slip-on sneaker trend!

Colorful!

Everything about this cool spells cool.

Red, white, and blue done right.

Beauty at Carolina Herrera.

A cool pair at Phillip Lam.

Gotta love a guy in overalls. 

The dress, the shades, the socks = perfection.

