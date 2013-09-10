For street style fans, what environment could possibly be better stomping grounds than Fashion Week, the seasonal spectacle where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections?

As expected, the fourth and fifth days of New York Fashion Week featured some pretty big and buzzy shows—3.1 Phillip Lim, Carolina Herrera, Karen Walker to name a few—and brought out big-name editors and insiders (Grace Coddington, Miroslava Duma, Richard Chai, Gaia Repossi, Anna Wintour) celebrities (Dita Von Teese), and New York personalities. Of course, the shows also brought out folks whose names we don’t know, but impressed us with their serious fashion chops.

Click through the gallery above for a selection of more awesome street style straight from NYFW.

All photos by Jenny Norris