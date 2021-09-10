35 Looks From NYFW SS22 That Will Live In My Head Rent-Free

Scroll To See More Images

New York Fashion Week is here and yes, my feet hurt! Tis the season for editors, influencers, stylists and fashion girls alike to run wild from Soho to Hudson Yards (ugh) watching shows, snapping photos of presentations and dressing up for parties galore. We’re just a few days in and already the designers have showed that they’re making up for lost time when it comes to their first season back after last season’s digital offerings.

That said, there are a few favorite looks that stood out above the rest, so allow me to gush about them now. A sparkling emerald green skirt fit for a princess paired with the itty-bittiest matching bra top turned heads at Christian Siriano‘s Gotham Hall spectacle. A Bronx & Banco breast plate of bronze mirrors was paired with a chocolate brown leather sarong on a runway atop Spring Studios. A red cutout maxi dress with a skirt of swinging fringe turned heads at Proenza Schouler’s open-to-the-public adventure on the city’s Little Island.

These amazing moments and so many more are all reminders of why we’ve missed fashion so damn much over the past year or so of pandemic precautions. Regardless of the undeniable effort designers put into their virtual showings and fashion films, nothing hits quite like seeing a runway show in the flesh.

As I run from show to show and question my sanity, a love for the looks keeps me going—below, a few of the favorites I’ve been snapping for my personal mood board.

Let’s kick things off with a maximalist bang, this rainbow asymmetrical midi from Nicole Miller.

I absolutely refuse to wear a lime green dress unless it comes with a matching wide-brim hat.

Out of all the exquisite suits I saw, this pumpkin orange number paired with chunky sandals was an instant favorite.

In terms of party looks, this Prabal number has my heart. The pink! The shag! The sandal!

If Ariel from The Little Mermaid needed a super sexy gown, this AAR number would absolutely be it. The hem looks like a pool of water!

When Bridgerton stans and cottagecore lovers unite, this Adeam dress finds its target audience.

I didn’t know I needed a red fringed frock in my wardrobe until right this minute. Thank you, Proenza.

This emerald green masterpiece from Christian Siriano looks positively made for Zendaya, am I right?

Bronx & Banco truly delivered on sexy, vacay-ready looks. This brown mirrored top and leather skirt pairing was my favorite of the array.

Fine, said Christian Siriano, I’ll do it. And with that, skirt suits became cool again.

This tangy lime palette cleanser from Cinq à Sept is perfectly styled with chunky black boots to compliment the sweet bow detail.

If I had all the makings of thie Duncan look, it would be on my body in a literal heartbeat.

This dreamy Prabal Gurung dress is a breath of fresh air for fashion. Clean, minimal yet detailed and oh so chic!

AAR really made a case for year-round yellow via this open knit paired with sunny trousers.

This Dundas dress gives me modern Taylor Momsen vibes in the absolute best way. Definitely something I’d wear if I woke up a chic, grungy rockstar.

At Peter Do, it was the big bags for me.

Attention, bride-to-bes: This Ulla Johnson dress will make you look like an ethereal fairy.

In a fun exploration of color and pattern, this dress was my favorite from Marissa Wilson’s presentation.

Three As Four really went off when it came to unique patterns, and the silhouette of this dress manages to be equally as interesting as the print without clashing.

This peachy hue on the Ulla Johnson runway cheered me up right away. Also, I’m calling it now: layering mini bags will be the move for 2022.

If you want print clashing done right, go to Collina Strada, master of maximalism at its finest.

This Prabal Gurung look is one of my favorite dresses of the season, bar none.

This coat-on-the-top, bodysuit-on-the-bottom take on a one-piece from LaQuan Smith is so inspired.

Michelle Obama adores Sergio Hudson, so I pray we see her in this chartreuse suit soon.

Dur Doux’s playful yet wearable designs definitely caught my attention, in particular this sweet sheer mini dress.

If Emily doesn’t wear this Carolina Herrera number in the next season of Emily In Paris, I want my money back.

The bubble hem on this Adam Lippes dress takes me back in the very best way. Let’s bring the bubble back, folks.

This Badgley Mischka dress is expertly tailored, and I love the laser-cut flowers and butterflies on the skirt.

When I saw this layered look at Tanya Taylor’s presentation, I immediately made a mental note to layer more crop tops over my prairie dresses.

I could look at this Elena Velez skirt all day. Wearable art in its truest form.

Let’s start placing our bets: Which Kardashian will be the one to wear this glitzy LaQuan number?

If Blair Waldorf makes a guest appearance on the Gossip Girl reboot, my only prayer is that Leighton Meester be wearing this Carolina Herrera embellished mini dress.

For this tonal look, Hudson played up the most perfect blue hues for an effortless layered effect.

I would happily book a week-long vacation and pack just this set from Dur Doux. I’d never want to take it off!

This model served body in her ornate, see-through Naeem Khan number, which made the whole look even better.