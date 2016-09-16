StyleCaster
The 50 Best Shoes from NYFW Spring 2017

The 50 Best Shoes from NYFW Spring 2017

by
The 50 Best Shoes from NYFW Spring 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Here they are: the best shoes of Spring 2017—well, from New York at least. From Marc Jacobs’ trippy, Technicolor platforms to Hood By Air’s talk-of-the-season (if totally unwearable) two-sided cowboy boots, the footwear at New York Fashion Week has proven to be just as colorful as the clothes.

MORE: 11 Rising Designers to Watch at New York Fashion Week

In the slideshow, you’ll find skinny-strap sandals from Jason Wu, cylindrical-heel mules from Tibi, and embellished slides from Tory Burch. Click through for all the must-see shoes from the shows.

MORE: NYFW: The Best Street-Style Moments from the Spring 2017 Shows

1 of 50
Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017
Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017
Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017
Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2017
Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2017
Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2017
Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2017
Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2017
Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2017
3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Coach Spring/Summer 2017
Coach Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2017
Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2017
Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2017
Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2017
Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Boss Spring/Summer 2017
Boss Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Delpozo Spring/Summer 2017
Delpozo Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2017
Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Mansur Gavriel Spring/Summer 2017
Mansur Gavriel Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Mansur Gavriel Spring/Summer 2017
Mansur Gavriel Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Rodarte Spring/Summer 2017
Rodarte Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Rodarte Spring/Summer 2017
Rodarte Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Rosie Assoulin Spring/Summer 2017
Rosie Assoulin Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Lela Rose Spring/Summer 2017
Lela Rose Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Oscar de la Renta Spring/Summer 2017
Oscar de la Renta Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
DKNY Spring/Summer 2017
DKNY Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017
Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Rag and Bone Spring/Summer 2017
Rag and Bone Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2017
Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017
Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2017
Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Vivienne Hu Spring/Summer 2017
Vivienne Hu Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
J.Crew Spring/Summer 2017
J.Crew Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Tome Spring/Summer 2017
Tome Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
J.Crew Spring/Summer 2017
J.Crew Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Opening Ceremony Spring/Summer 2017
Opening Ceremony Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2017
Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2017
Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017
The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2017
Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Hood By Air Spring/Summer 2017
Hood By Air Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2017
Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2017
Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Tibi Spring/Summer 2017
Tibi Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Nicole Miller Spring/Summer 2017
Nicole Miller Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Akris Spring/Summer 2017
Akris Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Creatures of Comfort Spring/Summer 2017
Creatures of Comfort Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Creatures of Comfort Spring/Summer 2017
Creatures of Comfort Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Creatures of the Wind Spring/Summer 2017
Creatures of the Wind Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Creatures of the Wind Spring/Summer 2017
Creatures of the Wind Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree
Noon By Noor Spring/Summer 2017
Noon By Noor Spring/Summer 2017
Photo: ImaxTree

