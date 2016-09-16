The 50 Best Shoes from NYFW Spring 2017

Here they are: the best shoes of Spring 2017—well, from New York at least. From Marc Jacobs’ trippy, Technicolor platforms to Hood By Air’s talk-of-the-season (if totally unwearable) two-sided cowboy boots, the footwear at New York Fashion Week has proven to be just as colorful as the clothes.

In the slideshow, you’ll find skinny-strap sandals from Jason Wu, cylindrical-heel mules from Tibi, and embellished slides from Tory Burch. Click through for all the must-see shoes from the shows.