New York Fashion Week Schedule: A Cheat Sheet to the Biggest Shows

Ah, it’s finally here. New York Fashion Week! That glittering, enticing, and (yes) sometimes stressful week that marks the best time of the year for anyone remotely involved in the fashion industry.

As the week revs into high gear, schedules and plans are still being firmed up, and some shows still haven’t even been announced. Part of the allure of Fashion Week as a whole is not really knowing when and where the biggest shows are happening until the very last minute.

But we happen to know the most up-to-the-minute schedule, and even if you aren’t planning on attending the shows, it’s fun just to be in the know, right? Check out our cheat sheet below!

Thursday, September 5

BCBGMAXAZRIA, 10 a.m. at Lincoln Center; designer duo Max and Lubov Azria present their well-loved party-dress centric line

Tadashi Shoji, 2 p.m. at Lincoln Center; the celebrity-loved designer is known for her curve-friendly creations.

Marissa Webb, 5 p.m. at Lincoln Center; J.Crew’s ex-head designer brings her own downtown twist to classical casual designs

Friday, September 6

Zimmerman, 9 a.m. at Lincoln Center; the super-chic swimwear label makes its NYFW debut with its first-ever line of streetwear

Peter Som, 10 a.m. at Milk Studios; Som is less talked about but the buzz is increasing: he was just named the fourth designer to collaborate with Kohl’s on their DesigNation line

Jason Wu, 1 p.m., at 82 Mercer Street; the fashion world’s most recent breakthrough darling, Wu is adored amongst celebs and editors alike

Rebecca Minkoff, 3 p.m. at Lincoln Center; the reigning queen of accessories presents a full collection, clothes and all

Cushnie et Ochs, 3 p.m. at Milk Studios; Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs are a relatively recent success story, with hordes of celebrity fans of their architectural, minimalistic designs

Rag & Bone, 5 p.m.; the cool downtown brand continues its reign over the the stylish hipsters of the world

Nicole Miller, 6 p.m. at Lincoln Center; the Texas-born, New York-based designer gave us a sneak peek at her forthcoming collection

Helmut Lang, 7 p.m. at 545 West 22nd Street; this super-cool, downtown designer is loved by many a star, including Beyoncé

Suno, 8 p.m.; the reigning king of the quirky print will no doubt present a line true to form

Saturday, September 7

Prabal Gurung, 12 p.m. at 360 West 33rd Street; following his rapid rise to fashion fame, Gurung scores hit after hit and is a red carpet staple

Alexander Wang, 5 p.m. at Pier 94, 711 12th Avenue; arguably the hardest seat to get in town during NYFW, perhaps second only to Marc Jacobs and Oscar de la Renta

Tibi, 6:30 p.m. at Pier 59; the It-brand helmed by Amy Smilovic is ultra-chic and relies mainly on quality fabrics and simple design

Sunday, September 8

Victoria Beckham, 10 a.m. at Café Rouge, 145 West 32nd Street; of course Vicky B would hold her runway show in a café

Derek Lam, 12 p.m. at Sean Kelly Gallery, 475 10th Ave; Lam is known for his super fun and bright prints, which we hope to see on the runway again

DKNY, 1p.m.; the line is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, so the collection is sure to be major

Tracy Reese, 2 p.m. at Lincoln Center; Michelle Obama’s go-to designer usually sticks to her NYC-inspired, urban girl designs

Zac Posen, 7 p.m.; one of the youngest designers to present at NYFW, Posen’s ultra-feminine, classic silhouettes are a hit amongst the fashion and celebrity crowd alike

Monday, September 9

Mathieu Mirano, 9 a.m. at Lincoln Center; the rising designer sticks to futuristic, avant-garde creations, winning the affection of Lady Gaga for one

The Row, 9 a.m.; Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen fans descend upon the runway

3.1 Phillip Lim, 3 p.m. at Post Office, 360 West 33rd Street; the ultra-pricey, ultra-hup designer presents his namesake line before his lower-priced designs for Target hit stores September 15

Rosie Assoulin, 4 p.m.; the rising designer is much-loved by the Man Repeller, for one, and has been lauded by publications like the New York Times

Dannijo, 5p.m. at Industria, 40 Bethune Street; sisters Danielle and Jodie return with their super-popular jewelry designs

Tuesday, September 10

J.Crew, 9:30 a.m. at Lincoln Center; Jenna Lyons’ lauded line of contemporary casual wear is sure to be a little bit more conservative than past recent seasons

Jenny Packham, 1p.m. at Lincoln Center; Kate Middleton’s go-to designer is known for her ultra-feminine A-line designs

Marc by Marc Jacobs, 4 p.m. at Pier 47, Hudson River at 15th Street; Marc Jacob’s lower-priced line is a repeat hit and always sells at rapid-fire speed

MM6 Maison Martin Margiela, 6 p.m.; the fashion world’s most mysterious designer always sticks to his penchant for the avant-garde

ICB by Prabal Gurung, 7 p.m. at Eyebeam, 540 West 21st Street; Gurung’s slightly lower-priced line is just as in-demand as his eponymous designs

Oscar de la Renta, TBA; undoubtedly the hardest show to get into

Wednesday, September 11

Michael Kors, 10 a.m. at Lincoln Center; always attended by a super-strong roster of celebrities, an old-school runway show that’s usually full of surprises; this year, there will be a live stream here!

Proenza Schouler, 12 p.m.; the designer duo’s extremely pricey designs are coveted and worn the world over

Reed Krakoff; fresh off his leave from Coach, the designer’s solo upgrade is much-anticipated

The Blonds, 9 p.m., 450 West 15th Street; a good old-fashioned drag show, The Blonds show is always attended by the likes of Paris Hilton; this year’s is inspired by Tweety Bird

Thursday, September 12

Ralph Lauren, 10 a.m.; America’s most iconic designer of the moment, Lauren’s classic designs carry a lot of weight

Calvin Klein, 2 p.m. at 50 Varick St; another classic American design heavy-hitter

Marc Jacobs, 8 p.m. at the Lexington Avenue Armory; another hard seat to nab, Jacobs’ shows are always an elaborate, theatrical production