NYFW’s Schedule Is Here—And It’s Easier Than Ever To Attend

Time flies when you’re serving looks—and believe it or not, it’s already fashion month again. Our fashion mood boards have managed to survive the brutal winter temperatures and are desperate for a refresh. Luckily, nobody does street style quite like New York City! New York Fashion Week is back and you’ll want a front row seat, so enjoy a debrief on the entire NYFW schedule below.

Twice a year, the city is bursting with energy from new designers, iconic American brands and a frazzled intern or two. The official CFDA calendar is here and it’s packed with a combination of live and virtual shows. If you’re looking to get an IRL glimpse at some celeb street style moments or have the guts to smooth-talk your way into some shows, you’ll want to check the schedule for in-person events. A few live show highlights of the week include Proenza Schouler, PatBO, Brandon Maxwell, Collina Strada and The Blonds. (And BTW, we’ll be sure to cover every great look and moment on our Instagram, so there won’t be any fashion FOMO.)

But this year, it’s easier than ever to attend—because you can do so virtually! Many designers are opting out of IRL events and choosing instead to send out a digital release, or host a livestream so anyone can enjoy. Top designers like Kim Shui, Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung and Tibi will all be live-streaming collections. Hot Tip, making a Runway360 account is a great way to get access to digital shows and presentations!

The week officially starts on Friday February 11, so you have just enough time to throw a street-style-round-up-worthy outfit together. Digital presentations will officially begin on Saturday, February 12.

To kick things off, the Friday in-person event line-up includes Gigi Buris, Helmet Lang, Zankov, Bronx and Banco, Proenza Schouler, Atelier Cillian, Nicholas Raefski, Perry Ellis America, The Academy New York, 11 Honoré, Tombogo, Christian Cowan, Elena Velez, Dion Lee and The Art of Rodarte.

The Saturday in-person event line-up includes The Black in Fashion Council Showroom (which runs for most of the week), Gigi Burris, Zankov, Tiffany Brown Design, Hardware LDN, PatBO, Jason Wu Collection, Victor Glemaud, Son Jung Wan, Advisry, Deity New York, Saint Sintra, Second Life Style, Maisie Wilen, Christian Siriano, Global Fashion Collective, Kim Shui, Brandon Maxwell and Eckhaus Latta

The brands that will hold live-stream and virtual events include Overcoat, Kuon, C+ plus SERIES, Tiffany Brown Design, Hardware LDN, Deity New York, 11 Honoré, Ashya, Ndigo Studio, Jason Wu Collection, Raisavanessa, Tadashi Shoji, Megan Renee, Nicole Miller, Son Jung Wan, Advisry, LaPointe, Keama, Jovana Louis, Maisie Wilen, Tanya Taylor, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet, Zankov, Cristina Nitopi, Kim Shui, Chaance and Brandon Maxwell.

The Sunday in-person event line-up includes Area, Nalebe, Ulla Johnson, Dauphinette, Dur Doux, Frederick Anderson, Puppets & Puppets, Sergio Hudson and Altuzarra.

The brands that will hold live-stream and virtual events include Ulla Johnson, Dennis Basso, Area, Batsheva, Haleia, Whensmokeclears, New Standards of Beauty, TITOV, Victor de Souza, Second Life Style, Sergio Hudson and Altuzarra.

On Valentine’s Day, the Monday in-person event line-up includes Connor McKnight, Veronica Beard, Private Policy, Aknvas, Markarian, Coach, BEVZA, Duncan, Tory Burch and Greedilous by Tilda.

The brands that will hold live-stream and virtual events include Adeam, Helmut Lang, Et Ochs, Connor McKnight, Private Policy, Cinq A Sept, Aknvas, Theo, Gasanova, Bevza, Black Representation Beyond the Runway, Nalebe, Maison Atia, Tia Adeola, Tory Burch, Greedilous by Tilda and 10 Years of Eckhaus Latta.

The Tuesday in-person event line-up includes 3.1 Phillip Lim, Jonathan Simkhai, Melke, Marissa Wilson, Rentrayage, KGL, Colin LoCascio, Lisa Von Tang, Interior, Bibhu Mohapatra, Anna Sui, Asia Fashion Collective and Michael Kors.

The brands that will hold live-stream and virtual events include Melke, KGL, Marissa Wilson, 3.1 Phillip Lim, PH5, Badgley Mischka, Jonathan Simkhai, Salone Monet, Gigi Burris, CISE, Colin LoCascio, Lisa Von Tang, Eugene Taylor Brand, Bibhu Mohapatra, Interior, Loring, BruceGlen, De_caffeine homme, Fovari, Anna Sui, Naeem Khan, Asia Fashion Collection, Tanner Fletcher, Concept Korea and Michael Kors.

Last but not least, the Wednesday in-person event line up includes Who Decides War, Bach Mai, Claudia Li, Danarys New York, Social-Work, Collina Strada, Prabal Gurung, Judy Turner, No Sesso, No Waste Dinner, Telfar and The Blonds.

The brands that will hold live-stream and virtual events include Who Decides War, N Hoolywood, Claudia Li, Danarys New York, Adam Lippes, Studio 189, Claude Kameni, Prabal Gurung, Pamella Roland, Tibi, Maiden Name, Chuks Collins, Junny, RVNG and The Blonds.