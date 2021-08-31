Your Everything Guide To September’s NYFW Schedule

Scroll To See More Images

Alright, fashion fans. The official schedule for New York Fashion Week has dropped, so you know what that means: The A-plus street style looks are coming! Each year, designers big and small descend on the city to host events all over New York to show off their new collections and do Fashion Month right. If you were hoping to catch a street style photoshoot, a potential celeb sighting or partake in the events that are open to the public, I’ve got all of the details on what’s happening when for you to peruse.

Here’s the breakdown: After last season was mostly virtual, this NYFW will include a series of in-person and digital presentations. The official calendar also notes whether or not a specific show is part of the American Collections Calendar, a list of American Designers around which the larger Fashion Week schedule is designed.

It all officially kicks off on Tuesday, September 7. The first day is comprised of a handful of in-person, invite-only events. These include Maiden Name, Collina Strada, Christian Siriano, the Ksubi x Hidji 2nd Collaboration Launch and Harlem’s Fashion Row.

Wednesday, September 8 will include a mix of both in-person and digital events. The brands that will hold in-person shows, previews or events include Tanya Taylor, Marrisa Wilson, threeASFOUR, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, New York Men’s Day, Rosetta Getty, A-Company, Cinq A Sept, Bronx and Banco, PatBO, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Imitation of Christ, Duncan, Elena Velez, New York Men’s Day, the Mercy Cellars Wine Tasting with Alton Mason, Peter Do, Dundas x REVOLVE, Erigo X, Proenza Schouler, Willy Chavarria and Prabal Gurung.

The live stream and digital-only events include brands like Ulla Johnson, Marrisa Wilson, Adeam, PH5, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Maison Atia, Badgley Mischka, Nicole Miller, Tadashi Shoji, Chaance and Pierre Blanc. There will also be live programming called “From Sketches Social, A Designer’s P.O.V” presented by REVOLVE and the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Toast.

The schedule for Thursday, September 9 includes in-person shows, events and/or presentations for the Alo Wellness Dept, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Veronica Beard, C+ plus SERIES, Mia Vesper, Theophilio, Bevza, Frederick Anderson, Dur Doux, Moschino, REVOLVE Gallery, Naeem Khan, Monse, LaPointe, Gen Art x equalshuman, PrettyLittleThing, Sergio Hudson, Carolina Herrera and LaQuan Smith.

The brands that will hold live stream and digital-only events include Mia Vesper, Theo, Kamilla Purshie, NALEBE, Chocheng, RVNG, Samantha Black, Bella Rene, Johnathan Hayden, Ajovang, Cristina Nitopi, Barragan, Par Bronte Laurent, Tia Adeola and Concept Korea. There will also be digital programming including “Reinvigorating New York’s Fashion Economy” and “The Future of Fashion and Luxury-Altuzarra’s Return to NYFW” presented by BMW.

The in-person events on Friday, September 10 include Aknvas, Rebecca Minkoff, Michael Kors, Mia Vesper, Private Policy, Tiffany Brown Designs, Luchen, the Maison Kitsune x NYFW Music Festival—which will feature artists like Life on Planets & Taylor Bense, AMRIT, Kitty Ca$h, Va$Shtie and Tommy Genesis—Tombogo, Jason Wu Collection, Batsheva, Markarian, Bibhu Mohapatra, House of Aama, Cynthia Rowley, Kevan Hall, Coach, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet, Eckhaus Latta, Maison Kitsune, Christian Cowan, Head of State and Brandon Maxwell.

The brands that will hold live stream and digital-only events include designers such as Dirty Pineapple, Haleia, Pamella Roland, Raisavanessa, “From Sketches to Social: A Designer’s P.O.V” presented by REVOLVE, Silent Panda, Des Pierrot and Advisry. There will also be live programming including “21st Century Collectors” and “Interior Design’s Phsysidigital Boom.”

The schedule for Saturday, September 11 includes in-person shows, presentations and events from Rentrayage, Junny, Maisie Wilen, Khiry, Studio 189, Global Fashion Collective I, Rodarte, Telfar, Global Fashion Collective II, Theophilio, Mr. Saturday, Rachel Comey, Anna Sui, Jonathan Simkhai, Thom Browne, Deity New York, Vaquera and Luar.

The brands that will hold live stream and digital-only events include Junny, LORING New York, Undra Celeste New York, Mimi So, Colin LoCascio, Eugene Taylor Brand, “Reinvigorating New York’s Fashion Economy,” Tanner Fletcher, “The Future of Fashion and Luxury–Altuzarra’s Return to NYFW” presented by BMW, Melke, INF and Salon Des Refuses. There will also be live programming covering “Creation, The New Digital Landscape” and “Resilience and Remembrance, New York 20 Years After 9/11” with Harper’s Bazaar.

The in-person events on the last day, Sunday, September 12, include Chuks Collins, Whensmokeclears, Sandy Liang, Sienna Li, Tory Burch, Social-Work, Victor Glemaud, Khaite, Dennis Basso, Kenneth Nicholson, Altuzarra, Chromat, Puppets & Puppets, Who Decides War, Kim Shui, Staud, the Ksubi x Hidji 2nd Collaboration Party and The Blonds.

The live-stream-only events include Whensmokeclears, Gasanova, “21st Century Collectors,” Chuks Collins, “Interior Design’s Phsysidigital Boom,” “Creation, The New Digital Landscape,” Oscar De la Renta, “Resilience and Remembrance: New York 20 Years After 9/11” with Harper’s Bazaar, “My American Dream: Understanding the Fashion World Through the Immigrant Experience” and “Representation and Identity in the Fashion Age” presented by Afterpay.

Aside from the above list of events, the Fifth Avenue Association is hosting NYFW on Fifth for the first time. 608 Fifth Avenue—a three-story venue that sits directly across from both Saks Fifth Avenue and Rockefeller Center—will be turned into a runway and will serve as a hub for several shows that will be taking place this season with the support of the CFDA. The events will take place for the entire length of Fashion Week, from September 9-12.

Shows held on September 9 include Supima, Rookie USA featuring Levi’s, Nike, Jordan, Converse, Hurley and 3BRAND Kids Apparel Collections. Shows held on September 10 include Tasou and Renee Cafaro Atelier. Shows held on September 11 include Global Fashion Collective I: C’Est D, Irene de la Vega, Sanjukta’s Studio, Global Fashion Collective II, which includes Unusual, Saint Jesus, Blue Tamburin and Albright College. Finally, shows held on September 12 include Kevan Hall, KavenLiu, Dimor Koreano and KLOVA for Nolcha.

Last but certainly not least, Afterpay will be sponsoring several events throughout the week including in-person shows for LaQuan Smith on September 9, the Maison Kitsune show on September 10 and the Staud show on September 12. Afterpay will also be hosting The NYFW Shops on September 10 at participating retailers, on NYFW.com, at the Afterpay Quarter on both Washington Street and West 14 Street and at the Maison Kitsune x NYFW Music Festival at those same locations.

Bottom line? There’s a lot to love this Fashion Month, so start planning out your looks. Oh NYFW, we’ve missed you!