New York Fashion Week Power List: 50 People To Know On and Off the Runway

New York Fashion Week kicks off today, with designer shows taking place around the city from Lincoln Center to Brooklyn, and more parties and launches than a single person could possibly attend. Want to know who the biggest power players of the week are to keep your eyes out for? We’ve assembled a list of the movers and shakers that define New York Fashion Week, from some of the most revered (and, let’s be honest, feared) editors, the fashion bloggers who now dominate the front row, and the designers who make the New York Fashion Week calendar what it is.

MORE: How It’s Decided Who Sits Where at Fashion Week

So, how did we decide on our New York Fashion Week Power List? The people included are uniquely successful in their individual professions. We also tried to include influencers in a broad range of categories—from models to retailers to social media gurus.

To come up with the rankings, we also enlisted the help of a panel of experts to weigh in on the selection, including InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson, Founder and CEO of One Management Scott Lipps, and our Beauty Director for StyleCaster Media Group, Rachel Adler, who oversees beauty coverage for our sister sites Beauty High and Daily Makeover.

MORE: Garance Doré: ‘Heels Don’t Make Sense During Fashion Week’

The exciting (and often scary) thing about working in fashion is that you can be in one season, and out the next, so the people that made this list might be making waves now, but be far less influential during the next round of shows in September. In other words, watch this space.

Click through the gallery see our New York Fashion Week Power List, and keep in mind that the list is organized in alphabetical order.