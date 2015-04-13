New York Fashion Week Has Two New Homes!

Fashion lovers take note: IMG-owned New York Fashion Week has not one, but two brand-new homes. After vacating Lincoln Center in February, which had been the bi-annual fashion event’s homebase since 2010, Fashion Week plans to set up shop at two prominent event spaces in the city: Skylight at Moynihan Station—a giant post office that doubles as an event space located in Midtown Manhattan—and Skylight Clarkson Square, a space in SoHo which is also the home of the first New York Fashion Week: Men’s happening in July.

“As IMG prepares to evolve New York Fashion Week, we are focused on creating the best possible experiences that extend beyond a physical location and moment in time,” IMG chief content officer Mark Shapiro told Women’s Wear Daily. “We’ve found a great new home for that in Skylight at Moynihan Station and Skylight Clarkson Square.”

With designers increasingly declining to be a part of the “official” New York Fashion Week calendar in favor of showing at raw spaces around the city, these two venues seem like good choices having previously hosted Fashion Week shows for the likes of Ralph Lauren and Phillip Lim.

IMG reportedly consulted everyone from designers to journalists to New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio before settling on these locations. New York Fashion Week will kick off at these spaces on September 10 when designers begin to preview their Spring 2016 collections.