Mark Your Calendars: New York & London Fashion Week Dates Announced For The Next 2 Years

Industry insiders, listen up and break out your calendars as the Council of Fashion Designers of America (or CFDA as they’re called on the streets) and the British Fashion Council (a.k.a. BFC) have just partnered to announce the official dates for both New York and London Fashion Week for the next two years.

According to a recent press release, “Both the BFC and CFDA are confident that this confirmation will ensure the smooth running of both fashion weeks and allow for designer brands and businesses in all four fashion capitals (New York, London, Milan and Paris) to successfully plan for the long term.” Hopefully this means that there won’t be any craziness with planning and scheduling like the past year with dates being moved around and fashion weeks overlapping with one another.

Gee, thinking about all that hectic and frantic traveling for people like fashion editors, bloggers, buyers, celebs and other fashion-week-hopping folks makes you almost feel bad for them — almost.

Check out the just-released dates for the upcoming New York and London Fashion Weeks, covering from the upcoming Spring/Summer 2013 shows in September to all the way up to the Spring/Summer 2015 shows:

Spring/Summer 2013 Shows:

New York Fashion Week: September 6th – 13th, 2012

London Fashion Week: September 14th – 18th, 2012

Fall/Winter 2013 Shows:

New York Fashion Week: February 7th – 14th, 2013

London Fashion Week: February 15th – 19th, 2013

Spring/Summer 2014 Shows:

New York Fashion Week: September 5th – 12th, 2013

London Fashion Week: September 13th – 17th , 2013

Fall/Winter 2014 Shows:

New York Fashion Week: February 6th – 13th, 2014

London Fashion Week: February 14th – 18th, 2014

Spring/Summer 2015 Shows:

New York Fashion Week: September 4th – 11th, 2014

London Fashion Week: September 12th – 16th, 2014