The Best Celebrity Gossip From NYFW: Who Drank Too Much, Who Got Dissed, More

With another exciting, action-packed, and also extremely draining season of New York Fashion Week behind us, it’s time to recap and reflect on one of our favorite aspects of the whole production: The best celebrity gossip! Of course, we’ve loved scoping out the runway trends that we’ll be seeing everywhere come Spring, but there’s also something so fun—and a little bit naughty—about catching up on all the dirt. Read on for the best gossip from New York Fashion Week!

RiRi Gets Too Wasted for Photos

If there’s one thing we can always count on from Rihanna, it’s that she’ll have a grand old time wherever she is, be it backstage at one of her gigs, relaxing on the beach in her home country of Barbados, or raging at a fashion week bash. The latter is exactly what she did at Alexander Wang‘s shindig. According to The Daily News, an eager fan approached the 25-year-old bad girl and asked for a picture. While she’s usually always up for a photo op, she had to reject it on the grounds of drunkenness. “I am just chilling, I am too f—– up and drunk, no pictures,” she reportedly said. She did, however, make time to snap a few shots with Wang and Nicki Minaj.

Courtney Disses Katy, Loves “Hillbilly” Miley

Leave it to Courtney Love to always provide top-notch commentary on celebrity culture. At the launch of her close friend and drummer Scott Lipps‘ book PopLipps, during a performance, Love weighed in on everyone’s favorite pop culture phenomenon that is Miley Cyrus‘ performance at the VMAs, and dissed Katy Perry in the process. “I liked Miley, frankly. I’m gonna be honest, Katy Perry bores the f–k out of me. She’s a nice girl, she just really bores me. You know, that hillbilly Miley Cyrus is sort of punk in a weird sex way,” she said.

Kanye Boozes and Schmoozes; Kim Stays at Home With North

Although Kim Kardashian was supposed to turn up for the party celebrating her cover of CR Fashion Book and a screening of the new Carine Roitfeld documentary “Mademoiselle C,” she stayed at home with baby North West. Meanwhile, Kanye West attended the event, and numerous shows throughout the week.

He also proceeded to have way too much Grey Goose at a performance last night, resulting in a rant against designers. Talk about a juxtaposition, as Kardashian was likely changing baby North’s diapers at that exact moment—or at least supervising someone as they did it for her.

Nicki Minaj’s Diva Behavior

The award for the week’s biggest diva just might have to go to Nicki Minaj. The rap star performed at Alexander Wang‘s after party, where she reportedly made the entire staff of the event leave the room for her sound check. Her pre-production jitters caused the party to start incredibly late, which left some guests stranded in the rain.

Additionally, journalist and professional gadabout Derek Blasberg tweeted yesterday, “@NickiMinaj‘s team just made everyone get off an elevator so she could ride alone, which is the douchiest thing I’ve seen at #nyfw so far.” Never one to stay quiet, Minaj quipped back, “@DerekBlasberg sorry about that, I rlly don’t give a shit who rides the elevator with me babe. That was NOT my request. Enjoy your day” Who do you believe?!

Harper’s Front Row Fabulous

This happened last season too, and we’re happy it’s becoming a trend: Seated front row at her mom Victoria Beckham‘s smashing runway show last Sunday was the adorable Harper Beckham, sitting on daddy David‘s knee. Onlookers smiled at the adorable kid, including Anna Wintour. Now we know how to get Wintour to crack a grin!

