From $10,000 Dresses to $18,000 Coats: How Much Runway Clothes Actually Cost

Leah Bourne
by
Watching designers show off their latest collections during fashion month is always exciting: The rush that comes with discovering the latest trends, followed by that internal monologue we all have about how we have to update our closet, stat.

What’s not so exciting? The realization that most of the pieces we’re gawking over cost about the same as a car. And thanks to e-commerce site Moda Operandi, which allows shoppers to pre-order clothes directly from the runway, prices are more transparent then ever, and items more readily available.

Some takeaways from the various designer trunk shows now live on the site: One of the “it” pieces to come down the Delpozo runway—a minidress made of neoprene—will set you back a whopping $10,800. Your dreams of dressing like an A-lister in a Marchesa gown will be quickly dashed when you realize that the starting price for one of the label’s Fall 2015 runway gowns is $3,295, and goes way up from there.

Predictably, all the fur shown on the runway is also astronomically expensive. Wes Gordon‘s standout mink cardigan coat from his Fall 2015 collection has a price tag $18,500.

Scroll through the gallery above to see how much key runway pieces from New York Fashion Week will actually cost you.

Wondering how much it will cost you to step into some of the hottest clothes that came down the Fall 2015 runways in New York City? The answer is a lot. Scroll through the gallery to find out the price tags of next season's "it" pieces.

One of the standouts on the Delpozo Fall runway, this double faced neoprene embroidered mini dress costs $10,800.

Who wouldn't want this Marchesa embroidered feather wrap gown in their closet? Unfortunately it comes with the steep price tag of $18,950.

It will cost you a whopping $5,395 to step into this Monique Lhuillier floral camo jacquard trench coat.

A showstopper from the Oscar de la Renta Fall 2015 collection, this halter flower bead and sequin gown runs $16,990.

This isn't just any slipdress, it's from Prabal Gurung's Fall 2015 show, and costs $8,500.

This Proenza Schouler spotted calfskin double breasted coat will set you back $14,500.

This gorgeous Rosie Assoulin gown comes with a $11,995 price tag.

This mink cardigan coat from Wes Gordon costs $18,500.

This isn't just any skirt, it's a skirt from the Zac Posen Fall 2015 runway that will run you $11,990.

This Adam Lippes floral sequin embroidered layered dress has a price tag of $6,700.

