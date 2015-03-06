From $10,000 Dresses to $18,000 Coats: How Much Runway Clothes Actually Cost

Watching designers show off their latest collections during fashion month is always exciting: The rush that comes with discovering the latest trends, followed by that internal monologue we all have about how we have to update our closet, stat.

What’s not so exciting? The realization that most of the pieces we’re gawking over cost about the same as a car. And thanks to e-commerce site Moda Operandi, which allows shoppers to pre-order clothes directly from the runway, prices are more transparent then ever, and items more readily available.

Some takeaways from the various designer trunk shows now live on the site: One of the “it” pieces to come down the Delpozo runway—a minidress made of neoprene—will set you back a whopping $10,800. Your dreams of dressing like an A-lister in a Marchesa gown will be quickly dashed when you realize that the starting price for one of the label’s Fall 2015 runway gowns is $3,295, and goes way up from there.

Predictably, all the fur shown on the runway is also astronomically expensive. Wes Gordon‘s standout mink cardigan coat from his Fall 2015 collection has a price tag $18,500.

Scroll through the gallery above to see how much key runway pieces from New York Fashion Week will actually cost you.