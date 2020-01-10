Your Everything Guide to the New York Fashion Week 2020 Schedule

Scroll To See More Images

Alright, fashion-lovers: It’s almost time to don your coolest street style looks and hop on a plane to New York City. The schedule for New York Fashion Week 2020 is officially here, and we’re beyond ready. Each year, New York City hosts hundreds of runway shows from designers big and small. You never know what new trends will pop up, what wild looks designers will bring or which celebrities will be sitting front row in impeccable ensembles. Forget the holidays—This really is the most wonderful time of the year.

Like 2019, New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 will combine Men’s Fashion Week with the rest of the shows. In past years, they have been separate, but it seems as though we are moving into a slow but steady dissolution of gendered clothing. (Thank god.) This means, though, that NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 will be fully packed with show after show from all your favorite designers (and some new ones).

New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 officially begins February 6, 2020 and goes through February 13, 2020. It’s bound to be a week filled with incredible looks, stunning models and hopefully more diversity than in the past. 2019 brought much more diversity (both racially and body size) than years past, but there’s still a long way to go. I hope that 2020 brings more plus-size models and racial diversity throughout all the shows. After all, everyone deserves good fashion.

Of course, New York Fashion Week also means incredible street style looks alongside all the runway ensembles. Many photographers don’t include quite as much diversity in their street style photos as there as is actually represented on the streets, but hopefully 2020 will change that, as well. I’ll be keeping my eye out for curvy fashion show guests and more racial diversity within the street style. Let’s just hope everyone involved is seeing 20/20 this year.