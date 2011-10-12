New York Designer Focus: Emily Cho Handbags

I remember the days when carrying a designer monogram bag was a must. Whether it was the classic LV speedy or Dior saddle bag, if you could afford the real thing, you pretty much had it strapped to your side 24/7.

These days it’s a bit tacky to gallivant around like a walking billboard for your favorite fashion house (and really, do they NEED the publicity?), instead the focus is on finding a style that speaks to you, is well made and ORIGINAL —Emily Cho is all those things and then some.

Emily Gellis, a former buyer ofcontemporary ready-to-wear collections for the retail chain Intermix, andSJ Cho, a painter turned designer, became partners in April 2010 to launch the break-out handbag line in their respective namesakes.

The line has become a New York cult favorite — modelsWang Xiao and NatalieSuarez ofNatalie Off Duty are huge fans — and it’s now selling in famed retailerSaks Fifth Avenue (New York, Los Angels and Boca) and online viaSinger 22 andApart Style.

The handbags, which are all made in Italy, are texture focused with four key styles crafted in various leather such as embossed calf and python. In my opinion, the Spring 2012 line is their best collection yet, drawing inspiration from feminine florals and strong vibrant summer colors.

Pre-orders for the Lady Triangle Tote are already sold-out via Singer 22, but will become available for pre-sale atEmily Cho Handbags.com. (FYI: I’ve already put in my order for the Lady Triangle in yellow AND the oversized floral in blue as pictured above!)