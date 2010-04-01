New York City Girl Blogger Anouck Bertin Talks Fashion Photography

In the world of blogs, New York City Girl stands out. Written by fashion photographerAnouck Bertin, it has a sweetness thats missing from so many other fashion sites. Scrolling through, there is a sense of someone who is, at heart, a good person– not just some style junkie looking to score.

Her entries tell us what its like to be a girl living in New York, helping her friends through breakups, writing snippets of commentary that sparkle with fun, and posting pictures from around the world. Plus theres the tear sheets shes racking up– because shes one of the hottest fashion photographers on the scene.

Working with such style bibles asStatus andNYLON, Bertins quickly establishing herself as the go-to girl for sassy, 80s-infused girly photographs that jump off the page and out of the screen.

Anouck took a moment to answer some questions about her work, her blog, and what lies ahead for the fashion industry.





The Fashion Spot: What is your background in fashion?

Anouck Bertin:

When I was 17 years old, I moved to Paris from Mexico City, where I was born and raised. In Mexico I was pretty much cut out of the fashion industry. We didnt even have chain stores like Gap. My mother was a model when she was young, and I recall being fascinated by all of her modeling pictures, and the vintage dresses and crazy accessories that she was wearing in the 60s. That was my only window to fashion for a pretty long time.

It was a shock to discover that fashion existed at such a huge level when I moved to Paris. I have to say I got pretty hooked into all the glitter, the sparkles, and the pretty things going on around me. So I started working at a French teenager magazine when I turned 22 years old. I gave up accounting, and started learning most of the French designers names and collections. I had a lot of catching up to do. I was obsessed with fashion and working at a magazine was a good excuse for me to keep track of what was going on in the industry in France. But, also, it was a good excuse to have easy access to it. Yes, I have to admit that I learned about the existence of fashion week when I was 22 years old!

After working behind the scenes for a while, I decided to pick up a camera and started shooting. I started shooting for the magazines where I was a picture editor, but I wasnt given any fashion assignments– and fashion photography was my goal.

So after a few years, I decided to board a plane for New York, and that was a whole other scale of fashion that I had to deal with. I had to study in my room a lot more to reach the NYC standard fashion level. When it comes to fashion talk, its hard to pick up the pace when most of the designers you know are French. But in NY, you have to learn about the designers of all the countries, not just the American ones. I need to personally thank the person who invented Style.com, because its a real database for dummies in fashion!





TFS: Why did you decide to start a blog?

AB: I started my blog when I moved to New York in 2005. I started it to keep in touch with my friends in France. It was my way to keep them updated about my daily adventures being a New York City girl. That is why its called “NewYorkCityGirl.” Trust me, in the beginning I had a lot to say about NY. It was a whole other world. Im not pushing it by saying another planet. I had such crazy adventures that first year that I needed to write them down and share them with my friends.

At the time, I was only shooting Polaroids. In 2005, not a lot of people had Polaroid blogs, so I guess I intrigued by posting them online. And then Polaroid shut down and the film started to be rare and super expensive. I almost closed down my blog at that time. I was really crushed by the news. I mean, Polaroids are the best thing photography invented and I couldnt believe they went out of business. I have hundreds of them, but apparently it was not enough to keep the factory going!

Then I discovered that digital pictures were not that bad

TFS: Do you have any long-term goals for your blog, and if so, what are they?

AB: Not really– I dont have an investment plan for it. I have to admit I dont like it when little bloggers become the big thing and lose a lot of what they were at the beginning. Its sad, because that is why they got all the attention in the first place. But some of them know how to keep their style, and they are the ones still going strong. And I admire them a lot for it.

I just think its important to stick to your style and personality and not try to become someone you are not. I just want to keep publishing images when I feel like it. I need to feel free about what I want to publish. I dont want it to become a daily weight on my shoulders, or feel pressured by anyone.



