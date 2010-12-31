New Year’s Resolutions: StyleCaster Style

The stock answer to what your New Year‘s resolution seems to be, “I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle all year and not just make fleeting decisions because it’s New Year’s.” Or something along those obnoxious lines.
I think the ending of a year deserves reflection, reverence, reevaluation and maybe a few resolutions (extra points if they’re witty!). Click through for the awesome and hardworking StyleCaster team’s New Year’s Resolutions. What’s yours?
I have two resolutions: First, I want to start going back to Bikram yoga classes. I fell out of the habit right before Fashion Week and I need to get back on that horse! Second, I want to read more (and magazines don't count). -Alyssa Vingan, Associate Editor
I resolve to stop dressing like I'm always about to leave work and head straight to The Sandlot.
- Janice Chou, Style and Market Editor
1. I resolve to not allow kitten heels to become a true trend. At the very least StyleCaster will not support it. Shoes can become less chunky, but 2 inches is not hot, sorry. 2. I will focus on achieving balance in my life. 3. I will convince Narciso Rodriguez to design a wedding dress for me. - Kerry Pieri, Features Director
Take a moment to smell the roses and celebrate the success of StyleCaster...then get back to work promptly following said celebration. -Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director
To save my money instead of spending it all on cashmere sweaters ( decided this as I'm online at J.Crew ) - Joseph M. D'Arco, Photo Editor
My New Years resolution is to achieve more in 2011. Im not quite sure what yet, but after realizing this morning just how young Elle Fanning is, I feel as if I am WAY behind. 13 year olds are taking over the world, people. -Rachel Adler, Beauty Editor
1. Take vitamins
2. Get over my addiction for soy chai lattes - four dollars a day is 20 dollars a week and thats an IRA or whatever... Suze Ormon would not approve
3. Eat breakfast (at breakfast time) 4. Devise a way to get a PS1 in my possession (something legal)
5. Get over my fear of standing in front of the microwave. ( I know I am not alone on this one) -Dee Grossmann, Fashion Assistant
Simple stretches every morning and night to alleviate back pain. 30 min lunches that include a walk around the block and not checking email to clear head and increase productivity. Nightly video chats with bf in New Haven so we don't feel so far away from each other.
- Blake Martin, Production Manager
My New Years resolution is to help Siegs (i.e. Rachel Siegel) get the StyleCaster Facebook page to 100,000 fans! -Susan Gertner, Marketing Associate
Its a little embarrassing but, heres my main resolution:In 2011, I am going to stop being lazy and start cleaning up! During the work week, I tend to let all of my clothes pile up on the couch. Living in a NYC studio with my husband, theres already very little room to move around, and my enormous pile takes up all available seating. I am determined to break this habit by putting items in their proper places the second I walk in the door. -Shannon Resnick Askinasi, Director of Integrated Marketing