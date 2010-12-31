New Year’s Resolutions: StyleCaster Style

The stock answer to what your New Year‘s resolution seems to be, “I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle all year and not just make fleeting decisions because it’s New Year’s.” Or something along those obnoxious lines.

I think the ending of a year deserves reflection, reverence, reevaluation and maybe a few resolutions (extra points if they’re witty!). Click through for the awesome and hardworking StyleCaster team’s New Year’s Resolutions. What’s yours?