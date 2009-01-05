New Year’s Resolutions, Gwyneth-Style

Happy new year, dear readers! StyleCaster is back in action after a lonnnnngggg holiday filled with food, family, friends, gifts, food, and more food. Between my peanut butter chocolate pie breakfast habit and my unofficial no-vegetables-within-five-feet-of-me rule, methinks I’ve gained a tad bit of weight over the last two weeks. So! I’ve resolved to start off my 2009 with healthier eating patterns. In the midst of doing some online research for some dietary inspiration, I stumbled across Gwyneth Paltrow’s version of the new year’s diet, which is, so to speak, just a little more stringent than mine has any hope of being. And by “a little,” I mean “a lot.”

The lithe blond actress tells the Telegraph, “Banned substances…include dairy, gluten, meat, shellfish, all processed food, fatty nuts, potatoes and other related vegetables, condiments, sugar, alcohol, caffeine or fizzy drinks.” Um. So, what exactly CAN the girl eat, I thought to myself. The only thing I’ve come up with so far is fish.

Don’t get me wrong–I love an ambitious resolution, but this just seems crazy. What do you think? Doable? Or just plain batty?