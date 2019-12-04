23 New Year’s Eve Statement Pieces You Can Score for Under $50

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no singular right way to assemble a New Year’s Eve outfit. You could opt for head-to-toe sequins, or layer different metallics to create a seriously shiny look. You could combine the most saturated shades in your wardrobe, crafting a punchy palette sure to turn heads. Or, you could opt for the endlessly classic all-black-everything—keeping things equally pared-down with your silhouette, or making use of the strangest structural pieces you can find. There is no correct or incorrect way to go about this, because the goddess “extra” has many faces. But no matter which approach you choose to pursue, you’ll be in need of truly statement-making pieces—and ideally, truly statement-making pieces that don’t break the bank.

Odds are, you already have a few go-to statement pieces in your wardrobe. The vibrant bag you carry when you need a pop of color. The textured booties that elevate any look you throw together. The statement earrings that add a certain “je ne sais quoi” to any almost-there ensemble. These tried-and-true items are favorites for a reason: They get the job done. But on New Year’s Eve, you don’t want to turn to statement pieces that merely get the job done. You want to turn to statement pieces that redefine what “getting the job done” looks like. You want the boldest, most over-the-top clothing and accessories you can find. (And at the very least, you could always stand to benefit from another excuse to go shopping, right?)

The good news? During this time of year, statement pieces absolutely abound—and they don’t cost a fortune, either. Whether you intend to re-up your entire statement wardrobe or whether you’re simply looking to add one or two new bold items to the mix, you’re in luck. You’re sure to find a veritable plethora of under-$50 statement pieces worth buying for New Year’s Eve—and wearing well after.

This ruffle-lined crop top is fit for wear during any season, but it’d look especially good as the centerpiece of your New Year’s Eve outfit.

Stretchy, metallic pants are basically always a good idea.

This LVD — little velvet dress — will turn heads in the best possible way.

This purse may not be able to hold anything of value. But it’s so excessively cute we don’t care.

Sport these sequin shorts on their own, or wear them with a matching jacket. When you’re dealing with something this delightfully glitzy, it’s pretty hard to go wrong.

Because gold and silver aren’t the only metallics on offer this season.

Rainbow. Rhinestone. Statement. Earrings. (Need we really say more?)

For the shopper who prefers their sequins larger—and in an unexpectedly cool palette.

Don’t be surprised if your friends check their reflections in the metallic stars on your choker all night long.

A shiny ruffle top fit for the runway—and your New Year’s Eve party of choice.

Rhinestones, pearls, and neon chains? Be still our maximalist hearts.

A millennial pink sequin mini that’s not too short for comfort.

If you’re not a silver person, don’t fret—this bold belt comes in an equally statement-making yellow-gold shade.

When life hands you an excuse to wear bright red leather, take it.

Pair this crop top with literally anything in your wardrobe, and prepare to turn heads all night long.

If there were ever a time to sport a rainbow rhinestone-covered headband, it’s New Year’s Eve.

Consider this your official excuse to wear leggings on New Year’s Eve. (Just, you know, make sure they’re sequin-covered leggings.)

Sheer fabrics, vibrant metallics, puffy sleeves, ruched accents, ’80s-inspired details—reminisce on all your favorite 2019 trends by wearing a top that combines literally all of them.

Given our current aughts obsession, chainmail is a veritable New Year’s Eve must. Pair these statement earrings with a matching top or mini dress, or sport them on their own.

You don’t have to sparkle and shine to make a statement.

Come on—let your socks in on the fun, too.

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with all-over hot pink sequins.

Undoubtedly the chicest way to ring in the new decade.

