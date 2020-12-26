New Year’s Eve Zoom Backgrounds To Make Your Virtual Party Extra-Glitzy

Scroll To See More Images

Out of all the changes of plans the pandemic has thrown our way, our New Year’s Eve celebrations will look the most different. Normally, NYE is a time for big parties, large crowds and absolutely zero personal space, but this year? In-person celebrations will be much smaller and more low-key, and virtual parties will be the move. That’s why I’m making sure you’ve got your New Year’s Eve Zoom backgrounds picked out. You don’t want to show up to your e-party without one!

If you aren’t hip to the Zoom background game, I need you to make a New Year’s resolution to start using them more. They’re so fun! After about your hundredth Zoom happy hour, the video chatting platform definitely loses its original charm, so you need to find ways to spice up your calls and make them more exciting. Backgrounds are an easy and fun way to do so, whether you plan in advance so you’ve all got the same one or you surprise your Zoom guests with all different picks!

To change your Zoom background, simply save a photo to your desktop and select Settings, then Virtual Background in Zoom. Easy peasy! For NYE, choose from fireworks, champagne, disco balls or the obvious choice, gold 2021 balloons. Call me basic, but that’s my top choice for sure!

Below, scroll through eight great New Year’s Eve Zoom backgrounds and see which one piques your interest the most. And yes, you can still dress up even though you aren’t actually going anywhere.

Fireworks

I love the look of fireworks, but the noise? No thanks. Zoom background fireworks are better by far.

Disco Ball

Kind of like the Time’s Square NYE ball, only better!

Champagne Flutes

Whether or not you’re actually drinking this year, you can’t deny these flutes are festive AF.

2021 Balloons

A total classic, no?

Confetti

If you just want a fun, festive background, a little confetti is always a safe bet. I love these gold stars!

Your Resolutions

This one allows you and your Zoom guests to play a little game! Have everyone make this their background, then go around and discuss your New Year’s resolutions.

Dance Floor

If you’re usually at a sweaty, crowded club, use this background and your favorite playlist to set the mood and take you back to the good ol’ days.

Hourly Countdown

Depending on how long you’re Zooming for, find a few backgrounds you can change every hour on the hour as part of a countdown. That way, you won’t lose track of time while you virtually party!