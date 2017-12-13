13 Trends to Help You Ring in the New Year in Style

When you say New Year’s Eve, we say glitter, shine, sequins and all things that are nice in the world. We’re currently gearing up for holiday parties, but let’s be real—New Year’s is probably our favorite, since we don’t have to follow any office dress code or appease the family’s outlook on fashion; it’s a night to embrace our inner sequin-covered goddess and ring in 2018.

Now, let’s talk about the hard part—outfit planning. Are you dressing up, dressing down, trying to look like you’re not even trying or just going all-out?

Ahead, we’ve nailed down 13 trends to help you plan your NYE look, including everything from classic sequin looks, oversized blazers, a much-needed sheer moment, and—our personal favorite—the silk pajama set!

Click through to see all the ideas and get ready to say hello to 2018.