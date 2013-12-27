StyleCaster
5 Small Ways To Be Both Understated and Festive on New Year’s Eve

Fact: Not every girl is dying to throw on a beaded gown come December 31. In fact, many of us are perfectly content with sticking with our normal style of dress, but might want to add a small tweak or two to keep things fun. Below, we’ve rounded up 5 small ways to be both understated and festive on New Year’s Eve.

1. Add one glitzy item instead of going for a full-on party dress.
A slouchy sequin clutch, a great pair of statement earrings, or a beaded tank layered over a button-down is going to be way warmer than a backless mini sequin dress, no? Plus, if you’re not really a glitzy kind of gal, one small piece will keep things festive without making you look like a disco ball.

Photo via Fashion Squad

2. Swap stilettos for wedges.
You’ll still get the extra inches without the aching foot pain. Plus, cute wedge booties can look a bit more modern with a dress or a pair of jeans.

3. grab a glam hat.
A turban or a fur hat will instantly elevate your look, even if you’re wearing a pair of jeans.

3. Rock a bright matte lip.
Nothing boosts your party look quite like a saturated red, orange or pink lip. Plus, it’ll provide a nice antidote to the hordes of gold-and-glitter-makeup out there on the 31st.

4. Treat yourself to a blowout.
Because you could be wearing sweats and you’ll still look (and feel!) party-ready when you’re hair’s blown out.

5. Swap a party dress for a sleek all-black look.
You can’t go wrong with all black, and it’ll provide a chic palette for all of the above.

