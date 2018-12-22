19 Pairs of Statement Shoes Perfect for Any New Year’s Eve Party

Scroll To See More Images

It’s hard to believe 2018 is already coming to a close. It feels like just yesterday we were rounding up our favorite swimsuits and beach essentials; now, our shopping lists are stacked with all the glittery, sequin-covered must-haves we’re eyeing for New Year’s Eve. Though we’ve yet to assemble our official New Year’s Eve 2018 ensembles, we do know a good New Year’s Eve outfit requires three ingredients: an iconic dress, an iconic bag and perhaps most importantly, an iconic pair of statement shoes. And this year, we’re stocking up on the latter in spades.

We’d be lying if we said our New Year’s Eve dresses didn’t usually take center stage. It’s hard to ignore a wall of sequins—especially if it’s rendered in saturated colors or vibrant metallics. But we never neglect the details; no look feels truly whole until it’s dripping with accessories, and while we appreciate a good handbag, statement shoes are our sartorial soulmates (or should we say solemates?).

And before you go suggesting statement shoes aren’t necessary given your New Year’s Eve plans, let us remind you of one simple fact: Statement shoes will elevate any look. They’ll hold their own against the most maximalist of party ensembles, and they’ll transform a tried-and-true white-tee-and-jeans combo into a luxe look worthy of street style photographers. So whether you’re planning to stay low-key and ring in the New Year at home with friends or dance the night away downtown, treat yourself—or at least, treat your toes—to a stunning pair of statement shoes this New Year’s Eve. They’re the perfect cherry on top of an already-chic party look, and they’ll serve as an excellent conversation starter if you pair them with your night-in pajamas.

Ahead, the chicest New Year’s Eve-approved statement shoes on offer right now. Because no matter what your RSVP is, you deserve to step into 2019 in style. Here’s to a new year, new adventures and even better—new shoes.

Feather Pumps, $1,195 at Jimmy Choo

Feather, rhinestones and a sexy pump—need we say more?

Attico Crystal-Embellished Velvet Slingback Pumps, $1,355 at Matches Fashion

The ’90s slingback is making a serious sartorial comeback, and we are here for it.

Fendi Pom-Pom Sandals, $990 at Farfetch

We’re already whipping out our credit cards.

The Stardust Bootie, $2,500 at Stuart Weitzman

How many ways can we incorporate embellished booties into our day-to-day wardrobes? The limit does not exist.

Gianvito Rossi Feather Trimmed Sandals, $626 at MyTheresa

If we could wear one pair of shoes for the rest of 2019, it would be these feather sandals.

Saint Laurent Embellished Boots, $797 at Matches Fashion

Anyone else feeling a Madonna-inspired “Material Girl” New Year’s Eve outfit?

Aquazzura Velvet Slippers, $598 at MyTheresa

The perfect statement shoes for a low-key New Year’s Eve spent at home.

Gucci Sequin Sandals, $980 at Farfetch

Why add one pop of color to your look when you could add three?

Aquazzura Sequin Boots, $495 at Farfetch

These boots were made for walking—and making a statement.

Tabitha Simmons x Johanna Ortiz Reyner Feather-Trimmed Sandals, $597 at MyTheresa

Bold prints, rhinestones and feathers are the perfect holiday trifecta.

Sophia Webster Boots, $1,060 at Farfetch

A little hardware never hurt nobody.

Dolce & Gabbana Embellished Sandals, $588 at Farfetch

These sandals have rhinestone-embellished heels. Rhinestone-embellished heels!

Giambattista Valli, $1,189 at Moda Operandi

Add a hint of edge to any look with a little help from these studded boots.

Jimmy Choo Fur Pumps, $796 at Farfetch

A classic shoe updated with seriously fun details.

Metallic Leather Mules, $795 at Miu Miu

You had us at metallic leather.

Sanayi 313 Embellished Slippers, $879 at MyTheresa

Because you can never go wrong with comfy-cute slippers.

Cortez Booties, $198 at Revolve

Revolve is making it easier than ever to add embellished booties to your closet—and to do so affordably.

Giuseppe Zanotti Over-The-Knee Velvet Boots, $549 at Bluefly

Talk about a statement boot!

Sarto by Franco Sarto Flats, $64.50 at Nordstrom

Equal parts fancy, casual and comfortable.