17 New Year’s Eve Recipes You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

Although it’s more of a drinking holiday than an eating one, there’s no doubt that a few slow-cooker New Year’s Eve recipes will make your evening all the better. And the best part? Pretty much any kind of delicious party food is fair game.
And while there’s no shame in buying a few appetizers to put out and nothing wrong with baking some desserts in the oven, it’s just so much easier to make your New Year’s Eve recipes in the slow cooker. Plus, if you serve the food in the slow cooker, it’ll stay warm until midnight.
So, before you start planning your epic party decorations or buy a case of champagne, browse the New Year’s Eve recipes—from delicious queso dips to decadent desserts—below and pick a few favorites for your guests.
Steak Picado
No one will believe you made this steak picado in a slow cooker.
Black-Eyed Peas
Love ’em or hate ’em, black-eyed peas are thought to bring good luck on New Year’s Eve.
Queso Blanco
Cheese dip might be the most beloved guest at your party.
Honey-Garlic Meatballs
No appetizer spread is complete without cocktail meatballs.
Hot Buttered Rum
Champagne is all well and good, but hot buttered rum will really heat things up.
Fudge
Frankly, every holiday is better with fudge.
Classic Mac and Cheese
New Year’s Eve can be a long night, so it’s a great idea to keep everyone going with some mac and cheese.
Triple Chocolate Pecan Brownies
Between all the chocolate and the decadent pecans, these fudgy, slow-cooker brownies will be a party hit.
Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Served with bread, crackers, or chips, this slow-cooker spinach-artichoke dip is the perfect easy appetizer.
Rosemary Olive Oil Bread
Looking for something homemade to serve alongside your spinach-artichoke dip? This rosemary slow-cooker bread will do the trick.
Black-Eyed Peas and Collard Greens Soup
As a party appetizer or a main dish for a quiet night in, this tasty black-eyed pea soup will bring you luck.
Bailey’s Irish Cream Hot Chocolate
Can’t decide between a drink and dessert? Have both with Bailey’s hot chocolate.
Four-Cheese Queso Dip
Everyone loves a good, warm cheese dip. Which means, everyone will definitely love a four cheese dip.
Chocolate Lava Cake
This slow-cooker lava cake is the perfect cross between fancy and comforting. Serve it with some vanilla ice cream, and you have yourself a memorable party dessert.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo chicken dip might seem a little low-brow for New Year’s Eve, but one bite and you’ll be sold.
Chocolate Chip Blondies
What kind of dessert pairs well with champagne? Anything, really, but especially these slow-cooker chocolate chip cookie bars.
Garlic Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread
Pull-apart bread is easy to snack on all night long. Good thing, because that’s exactly what you’ll want to do.
Curried Trail Mix
Why serve plain chips or trail mix when you can put out bowls of this amazing spiced slow-cooker trail mix instead?