20 New Year’s Eve Party Ideas That Are Festive and Easy

Between planning, shopping, cooking, and decorating, hosting a party has its perks, but can be a major source of stress. And you’re supposed to try to have fun at them, too? For those who have volunteered (or been elected) to host this years New Year’s Eve bash, relax: pulling off a fabulous fete can be a breeze with genius Pinterest and blog-sourced party ideas that’ll impress all your guests. It doesn’t take much beyond an appropriate level of glitter and a variety of foods and drink to pull off a solid party. From drinks to decor, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite New Year’s Eve party ideas that you can totally copy.

1. Use sequins and confetti in places other than on your dress.

2. Make a unique and festive backdrop for taking Instagram-worthy New Years Eve photos.

3. Hang up a blank piece of paper on the wall for your guests to write their resolutions on.

4. Sparkle up a normal balloon by adding confetti inside of it.

5. Even your food should be festive. By adding cute little toppers into champagne Jell-o shots, you’ll instantly make things more interesting.

6. Add sorbet into your champagne glasses for a fizzing, sweet good time.

7. For a sweet treat when the clock strikes midnight, soak strawberries in chocolate flavored vodka.

8. For any underaged at your party, make milk sprinkle shots.

9. Create a hashtag for guests to use while posting on social media from your party. That way later anyone can see all the shots from last night!

10. Make your own photo booth with cool props for guests to enjoy.

11. Painted mason jars work wonders to add some sparkle and hold anything like utensils to flowers.

12. Write an hourly countdown on balloons—11PM, 10PM, 9PM, and so on—and pop them as midnight approaches.

13. Make your own DIY garland using sparkle-dipped feathers and some string.

14. Cover your home with inspirational quotes to inspire the New Year—homemade or Etsy-bought.

15. Everyone loves a party favor. Send your guests home with something little, thoughtful, and fun.

16. Grab poppers filled with sequins for everyone to pop open once the clock strikes twelve.

17. Nothing says classy and sweet like strawberry shortcake in a champagne glass.

18. Find a creative way to add numbers to champagne glasses, so guests can grab one for each of the hours before midnight.

19. Fill your entire ceiling with balloons—bonus points for sparkly, curly strings—for a fun decorative look.

20. Bag up fortune cookies for your guests to bring home to wish them “good fortune” in the coming year.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2016.