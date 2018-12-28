NYE Party Clothes that Have Nothing to Do with Sequins

Scroll To See More Images

New Year’s Eve is a holiday designed for sequins—for head-to-toe sparkles, for such excessive shine you literally blind anyone who looks at you. And here at StyleCaster, we plan to take full advantage of the opportunity to unleash our most extra, sequin-loving selves. But we’d be lying if we denied the value of other New Year’s Eve party clothes—specifically, party clothes that don’t involve sequins.

One of the things we love most about New Year’s Eve is the excuse to dress as extra as possible. If we’re not turning heads everywhere we go, we’re doing something wrong. And while sequins are the easiest way to get from Point A to Point B—they’re not the only sartorial path available to us on NYE.

Maybe you don’t like the idea of wearing sparkly stuff. Maybe you’d prefer to dole out shine in smaller doses, rather than wear it head-to-toe. Or maybe you’re just a super practical person who’s sworn off sequins entirely, because honestly, sometimes they’re really itchy and uncomfortable.

Regardless of reasoning, there are plenty of ways for the sequin-resistant to unleash their inner queens this NYE—to the same extent we sequin lovers plan to. There’s a plethora of extra AF party wear available to us all this season—think: colorful faux fur coats, ’80s-inspired silhouettes, shiny satins, vibrant velvets, embellished accessories—and there’s no reason an aversion to one (seemingly omnipresent) textile should keep you from taking full advantage.

The best part? These not-so-sequined party clothes are just as fun to mix and match as bona fide sequin clothes are. Your favorite teal mini is practically begging to be paired with an over-the-top faux fur coat and some embellished booties. That fuchsia velvet romper you’ve been eyeing would pair great with a pair of sparkly, clunky teal block heels—and an animal print jacket. The pastel tulle ruffled mini you spotted last week would look great with iridescent sneakers, or lucite stilettos or, you know, anything.

The road to NYE is paved with tons of options, so get styling (and shopping).

By the Way Abel Sheer Skater Dress, $66 at Revolve

Nothing says New Year’s Eve like a dress covered in stars.

Faux Fur Midi Coat, $135 at ASOS

Come on, when else are you going to bust out this lavender beauty?

Leather Frill Mini Dress, $252 at Topshop

’80s-inspired party clothes are always a good idea.

We Aim to Pleat Satin Skirt, $50 at Nasty Gal

TBH, we’d probably wear this silver satin midi the same exact way it’s styled above.

Saint Laurent Jeweled Betty Ankle Boots, $957 at Farfetch

Rhinestones are like sequins—but somehow a lot more comfortable.

Majorelle Roya Dress, $62 at Revolve

Such a good party dress to have on hand.

BlankNYC Patchwork Faux Fur Coat, $188 at Revolve

Layer this over anything for next-level extra vibes.

Velvet Wrap Playsuit, $55 at Topshop

Such a good party piece, and it’d pair well with pretty much every in this shopping guide.

Ray Strappy Sandals, $80 at Topshop

The early aughts are making their way into party wear, and we’re here for it.

By the Way Lisa Plunge V-Neck Maxi, $92 at Revolve

All the shiny AF drama of sequins with none of the itch.

One Sleeve Bustier Top, $48 at Topshop

This top is equal parts cool and versatile.

Go for It Faux Fur Coat, $180 at Nasty Gal

You’ve gotta stay warm somehow. Might as well do it in the funnest way possible.

Moon River Metallic Mock Neck Mini Dress, $59.99 at Urban Outfitters

Super cute, and super versatile—we’re sold.

RIZ Strappy Sandals, $75 at Topshop

Statement-making without being over-the-top. (AKA, your sartorial sweet spot.)

Sheer Burnout Velvet Blouse, $99 at & Other Stories

Something about this puffy-sleeve top feels fun, luxe and glam enough for the occasion—but it promises to be super wearable for the rest of the season, too.

Lovers + Friends Harper Jumpsuit, $218 at Revolve

Nothing says NYE like a shiny silver jumpsuit featuring a deep V neckline.

Chances Are Slim Heel, $70 at Nasty Gal

The most on-trend way to wear a statement shoe this season.

Lovers + Friends Mini Dress, $198 at Revolve

Next-level glam—and totally re-wearable.

The Pleat Is On Satin Skirt, $60 at Nasty Gal

So pretty we can’t stop staring.

Rebecca Taylor Sleeveless Lame Top, $350 at Revolve

This top has everything good party wear needs: ruffles, cutout and a metallic sheen.

Snake the Stage Heel, $60 at Nasty Gal

Saturated teal snakeskin is always a good idea.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Lizette Dress, $218 at Revolve

Super sleek, and perfect for so many occasions we can already imagine ourselves wearing this on a monthly basis.

NBD x Naven Zara Pant, $148 at Revolve

Shiny pants might seem like an unexpected choice, but pair them with your favorite black top and go-to black heels, and you’ll be in business.

NBD Aoki Dress, $158 at Revolve

Bust this little number out every time you feel like turning heads.

Metallic Jacquard Lounge Shirt, $119 at & Other Stories

A matching set is always a good idea. Especially when it’s gold. And shiny.

Serena Mesh Sock Boots, $80 at Topshop

This just in: Mesh sock boots are our new favorite accessory. (How else are we going to show off the adorable socks we’ve stocked up on this season?)

Likely Wylie Dress, $198 at Revolve

Can you imagine anything more NYE than this?

Floral Velour Wrap Dress, $99 at & Other Stories

Because your NYE look can be luxe AF without feeling totally obvious.

Jaggar Essential Snake Heel, $162 at Revolve

OK, these are just really cool, and NYE seems like an optimal time to whip them out.

Rachel Zoe Isla Jacket, $525 at Revolve

Because you can’t go wrong with shiny fringe—especially not on New Year’s Eve.

Lovers + Friends Hayley Dress, $180 at Revolve

This neutral dress leaves plenty of room for a maximalist take on accessorizing.

Ciara Chunky Trainers, $65 at Topshop

We think these iridescent sneaks would pair magnificently with the dress we’ve included below.

Tiered Tulle Mini Dress, $83 at ASOS

See? Plus, this dress isn’t just incredibly cute—it’s also fit for all kinds of occasions. New Year’s Eves, birthdays, Easter, and more.