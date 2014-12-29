StyleCaster
25 Perfect New Years Eve Outfits to Copy Now

Kristen Bousquet
by

We’re constantly looking to bloggers for everyday fashion inspiration—and it’s no different when it comes to New Year’s Eve outfits.

Whether you’re into wearing something sexy like a form fitting LBD or something a bit more fun like a chic pair of pants and a feathered top, there’s a blogger who shares the same New Year’s Eve style as you. From Gal Meets Glam to Atlantic Pacific, bloggers have shown off outfits that are perfect to sport this holiday.

Click through the slideshow to get some serious inspiration from your favorite bloggers around.

 

tumblr_nh1734wBqp1qkv30do1_500

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

tumblr_nf3dxajBOC1qkv30do1_500

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

tumblr_myuvf9FEDl1qkv30do1_500

Photo: The Little Magpie

tumblr_mywrjiW7b01qkv30do1_500

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

tumblr_myuv3bFfkh1qkv30do1_500

Photo: Seams for a Desire

tumblr_my4yr6Mq4T1qkv30do1_500

Photo: Song of Style

tumblr_mwdy6vEmuL1qkv30do1_500

 

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

tumblr_mwdzpmOav21qkv30do1_500

Photo: Lucitisima

tumblr_muwaaeidtM1qkv30do1_500

Photo: Viva Luxury

tumblr_mulhsdwg4G1qkv30do1_500

Photo: Le Blog de Betty

tumblr_mof5o40hpZ1qkv30do1_500

Photo: Pale Division

tumblr_mnr65xhOR71qkv30do1_500

Photo: Peace Love Shea

tumblr mq0zapfw061qkv30do1 500 25 Perfect New Years Eve Outfits to Copy Now

 

Photo: The Blonde Salad

tumblr_mjscmsHeIq1qkv30do1_500

Photo: Scent of Obsession

tumblr_mljds74dFE1qkv30do1_500

Photo: Pretty Fashionist

tumblr_mhmjeefZEH1qkv30do1_500

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

poppyluxsequindress11 25 Perfect New Years Eve Outfits to Copy Now

Photo: Fashion and Cookies

Screen Shot 2014-12-29 at 10.29.08 AM

Photo: Cats & Dogs

15448522982 12cf51933a o 25 Perfect New Years Eve Outfits to Copy Now

Photo: Wonderland Haru

IMG_0073

Photo: Ohh Couture

IMG_0283

Photo: Fettered Monster

1069629 10 1418816974024 25 Perfect New Years Eve Outfits to Copy Now

Photo: Jennivo

IMG_3078

Photo: The Fashion Wonderland

IMG_0887-682x1024

Photo: Around Lucia

DSC_6332

Photo: Tiphaine’s Diary

 

 

 

