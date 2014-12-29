25 Perfect New Years Eve Outfits to Copy Now

We’re constantly looking to bloggers for everyday fashion inspiration—and it’s no different when it comes to New Year’s Eve outfits.
Whether you’re into wearing something sexy like a form fitting LBD or something a bit more fun like a chic pair of pants and a feathered top, there’s a blogger who shares the same New Year’s Eve style as you. From Gal Meets Glam to Atlantic Pacific, bloggers have shown off outfits that are perfect to sport this holiday.
Click through the slideshow to get some serious inspiration from your favorite bloggers around.
