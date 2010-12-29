StyleCaster
New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas: Putting On The Glitz

New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas: Putting On The Glitz

New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas: Putting On The Glitz
I love wearing sparkles and sequins as much as the next girl, but honestly, I feel like they should be reserved for two occasions: Birthdays and New Year’s Eve. Luckily, the latter is a mere two nights away, so trust that I will be breaking out one of the few glittery garments in my closet to help celebrate! Since New Year’s is such a hyped-up holiday, it’s easy to go a little overboard with the glitz, so we’re here to help and keep you from looking gaudy (hint: you want to watch the ball drop, not look like it). Here are some festive, but not too flashy, choices for the perfect New Year’s Eve look. See you in 2011!

Tibi confetti sequined dress, $243, at The Outnet

ADAM sequin and crystal dress, $347, at The Outnet

Aubin & Wills sequined silk dress, $250, at Net-a-Porter

Bow double finger ring, $20, at Topshop

Lizzie Fortunado Jewels "desert" necklace, $160, at Kirna Zabete

Steve Madden gold glitter pump, $110, at Steve Madden

See by Chloé chiffon tank dress, $137, at The Outnet

Asymmetric silver cuff, $40, at Topshop

Sequin tank dress, $60, at Delias

Dominika dress (available in black or silver), $270, at All Saints

Parker strapless dress, $208, at Barneys

Crystal "kiss me" ring, $44, at Nasty Gal

Alexander Wang goddess dress, $370, at Kirna Zabete

Tre Anita bubble ring in silver, $85, at Kirna Zabete

Sequin maxi dress, $200, at Topshop

Fallon compass earrings, $195, at Barneys

Tibi sequin slip dress, $370, at Net-a-Porter

