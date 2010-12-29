New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas: Putting On The Glitz

I love wearing sparkles and sequins as much as the next girl, but honestly, I feel like they should be reserved for two occasions: Birthdays and New Year’s Eve. Luckily, the latter is a mere two nights away, so trust that I will be breaking out one of the few glittery garments in my closet to help celebrate! Since New Year’s is such a hyped-up holiday, it’s easy to go a little overboard with the glitz, so we’re here to help and keep you from looking gaudy (hint: you want to watch the ball drop, not look like it). Here are some festive, but not too flashy, choices for the perfect New Year’s Eve look. See you in 2011!