New Year’s Eve Ensembles: 6 Celebrity Looks To Bite Off

I could go online window shopping for you right now and find some seriously sick and sexy dress to wear for New Year’s Eve, but since it’s the afternoon and you’re probably screwed by now if you haven’t already picked an ensemble, I am here to offer something better: Inspiration.
There are girls who get dressed to be photographed for more than just solid Facebook tags nearly nightly. They know what werks if you will. Take note for tonight, and maybe it’s already in your closet just dying for its moment under the ball drop.
Opt for a bold jacket to finish a simple look of boots and a little leopard. Chances are you'll be outside a lot tonight, make sure you're noticed at all time.
A little leather skirt with an embellished sweater is hot but still covered for the cold.
Go demure 50s girl with a waist cinching skirt paired with a simple top and fun shoes. It will appeal to your inner flirt.
If you have that little black you die for, let your ears make the statement with shoulder grazing earrings.
For the vamp, try an off beat metallic that lives on the edge. Not everyone has to be so sweet all the time.
Throw on a little white dress, black tights and booties and you're more than ready. A red lip looks amaze with white if you're up for it.