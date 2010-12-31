New Year’s Eve Ensembles: 6 Celebrity Looks To Bite Off

I could go online window shopping for you right now and find some seriously sick and sexy dress to wear for New Year’s Eve, but since it’s the afternoon and you’re probably screwed by now if you haven’t already picked an ensemble, I am here to offer something better: Inspiration.

There are girls who get dressed to be photographed for more than just solid Facebook tags nearly nightly. They know what werks if you will. Take note for tonight, and maybe it’s already in your closet just dying for its moment under the ball drop.