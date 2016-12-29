StyleCaster
Your Everything Guide to New Year’s Eve Dressing

Your Everything Guide to New Year’s Eve Dressing

by
Your Everything Guide to New Year’s Eve Dressing
Photo: Mango/C/MEO Collective/Urban Outfitters/Free People/STYLECASTER

It’s mid-December, which means by now, I’d estimate I’ve been asked about my New Year’s Eve plans about 50 times—at a minimum. The last time I actually made such plans more than two days in advance, on the other hand, was probably 2010. But try as I might, when it comes to the clock striking midnight on December 31, there’s no escaping the hype—there are parties to RSVP to, tickets to buy (or refuse to buy), and, of course, an outfit to plan.

Like Halloween, New Year’s Eve demands at least a modicum of effort in wearing something outside your usual wardrobe. Even it’s just for the Instagram opportunity, something shiny, sequined, or otherwise eye-catching is just short of mandatory for the holiday. Of course, how far you want to take it will depend on what you’re doing: if you’re going to be clubbing till dawn, a metallic slip dress and thigh-high boots is perfectly appropriate; if you’ve been invited to a formal affair, something a little more soigné may be in order, with glitzy accessories to ring in the occasion.

Below, shop head-to-toe outfits for every type of New Year’s Eve party.

Going (All) Out
Bardot Mercury Satin Cowl-Neck Mini Dress, $79; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Lux Faux Fur Coat with Printed Lining, $298; at Free People

Photo: Free People
Maria Black Orbit Earring, $108; at Tictail

Photo: Tictail

Brett Over-the-Knee Boot, $375 (was $750); at Loeffler Randall

Photo: Loeffler Randall
Whiting & Davis Mesh Bucket Bag, $235; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Black Tie, Baby
C/meo Collective Slow Burn Dress, $220; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker
Diane von Furstenberg Satin Clutch, $130; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Patty Coat, $626.50 (was $895); at Sandro

Photo: Sandro
Sandals, $800; at Fendi

Photo: Fendi
Ribbon Hoops, $135; at By Boe

Photo: By Boe
Low-Key Dinner
Veda Louise Blouse, $297; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Ribbed Skirt, $39.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango
Chancery Pointy Pumps, $148; at L’Intervalle

Photo: L'Intervalle
J.V. Crew Socks, $23; at Hansel from Basel

Photo: Hansel from Basel
Topshop Bianca Metallic Puffer Jacket, $140; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
TV on the Couch
The Thunderball Leisure Pant, $595; at Haute Hippie

Photo: Haute Hippie
Wilfred Montpellier Sweater, $165; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Sherpa Slippers, $38; at Natori

Photo: Natori
Viscose Elastane Soft Touch Short-Sleeve Crew Tee, $120; at Majestic Filatures

Photo: Majestic Filatures
Lauren Ralph Lauren Aran-Knit Twisted Headband, $24.99 (was $35); at Ralph Lauren

Photo: Ralph Lauren

